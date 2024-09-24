Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings led all WRs with 46.5 points in fantasy football leagues. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Fantasy football managers and NFL fans alike spent most of the month of August talking about whether or not the San Francisco 49ers would pay their top wide receiver ahead of the season. Little did we know, they already had!

[Week 4 Half-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Jauan Jennings earned a one-year extension worth up to $15.4 million back in May, and it's already proven to look like a solid move. The fourth-year wideout shined in Week 4 amidst injuries to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, scoring a whopping 46.5 points for the 16% of Yahoo managers brave enough to start him.

Jennings wasn't the only wideout with a strong performance in Week 3, either. Rookies Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze each put up 20+ point performances, while Amari Cooper finally capitalized on his opportunities in a disappointing Browns offense.

Which of these star performances can you buy into moving forward? To help you make your start/sit decisions for Week 4, our team of analysts presents their Week 4 WR rankings for half-PPR scoring formats.

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 4?