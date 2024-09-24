Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings (Full-PPR)

Welcome to Week 4, fantasy football managers! Hopefully, you're entering this matchup with a strong 3-0 foundation, but even if you're not, there's still some hope for you yet.

Last week offered plenty of surprises, but freshest in our minds is undoubtedly the breakout game for Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, who posted his second top-three fantasy finish in just three career games.

He's provided a spark to Washington's offense and fantasy lineups alike, also bringing WR Terry McLaurin back to life with a 4-100-1 stat line after two duds to start the season.

Undoubtedly, Week 4 will offer just as many surprises. So, to help you set your lineups for the coming week, our team of fantasy football analysts present their Week 4 fantasy football rankings for full-PPR scoring formats.

Good luck in your Week 4 matchups!