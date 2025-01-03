Fantasy Football Week 18 Full-PPR Rankings

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing to win the NFC South in Week 18, which means there's plenty left to play for — good news for fantasy football managers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Congrats, fantasy football manager! You did it! You made it to the final week of the fantasy season, which means you're just one step away from a potential championship.

(Hint: We at Yahoo Fantasy recommend a Week 17 fantasy championship, but we'll save that discussion for a later date in the offseason).

Of course, there are some teams who have a lot to play for, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seeking to clinch the NFC South with a win or the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — several teams whose fantasy-relevant stars have gotten you to this point in the season.

Unfortunately, thanks to a number of season-ending injuries to some stars (CeeDee Lamb, Chuba Hubbard and Kenneth Walker III, to name a few) and players resting for the playoffs, it's an odd week for lineup setting.

Luckily, you won't have to swim through these murky waters on your own. To help you navigate one of fantasy's trickiest weeks, our team is here to outline their Week 18 fantasy football rankings at every position in full-PPR scoring formats:

Good luck in your Week 18 fantasy matchups!