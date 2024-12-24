Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Davante Adams has been getting it done for fantasy football the last month. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

While the New York Jets aren't going anywhere this season, squandering another year of high hopes, midseason trade addition Davante Adams has been delivering at the perfect time for fantasy football managers.

Adams has a streak of four straight games with double-digit targets, five or more catches and a touchdown, including a monstrous 12-9-198-2 day against the Jaguars in Week 15. Fantasy football managers who stuck with the veteran even though the Jets' struggles are reaping the rewards at the best time, as Adams has looked like one of the very best wide receivers in all of fantasy football.

Adams will take on the Bills next week, a defense that has been stout but was curiously diced up by Drake Maye and the weak Patriots' receiver corps in the first half of last week's game.

Check out where Adams lands in our wide receiver rankings for championship week:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 17?