Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor redeemed himself in a big way for fantasy football managers following a big-time gaffe in Week 15. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Remember back in Week 15, when Jonathan Taylor's goal-line fumble against the Denver Broncos cost 7.9% of fantasy football managers a win thanks to an eight-point swing? Yeah, those fantasy managers who survived that play to advance on through Week 16 were undoubtedly happy with his bounce-back performance, having totaled 218 yards and three scores, including a 70-yard score for his longest run of the day.

Talk about a bounce back.

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts will take on the hapless Giants in Week 17 — the same Giants team that just got shredded on the ground by Bijan Robinson. It looks like Taylor is poised to have a December to remember — both for his Week 15 gaffe, and for his monstrous output in Week 16.

How will he wrap things up? Check out where Taylor lands in our RB rankings:

Which running back will surprise in Week 17?