Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: QBs

Hopefully, fantasy football managers were as bullish on Jayden Daniels as the Washington Commanders were this offseason, as those who did take the chance were rewarded big-time in the fantasy semifinals. Daniels stunned against the Eagles' stout defense in Week 16, throwing for 258 yards, 5 TD and 2 INT. Even more miraculous was who those touchdowns went to, including one to Terry McLaurin, two to Jamison Crowder and two to Olamide Zaccheaus. Say what?!

Daniels' Week 16 performance amounted to a season-high 36.42 fantasy points at just the right moment, carrying managers to an opportunity to compete in the championship. Next up is a home primetime matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs so far this season.

Can you trust the rook in your fantasy lineups in the most important week of the season? Check out our team's Week 17 quarterback rankings:

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 17 leaderboard?