Fantasy Football: Week 16 WR rankings (Half-PPR)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp failed to reel in a single catch in Week 14. Can he bounce back for fantasy football managers this week? (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

If you started Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp in Week 15 and you're still here reading this article, congrats. You must have survived the goose egg that was his "Thursday Night Football" disaster. Teammate Puka Nacua was a few shades better (unless you're in a full-PPR scoring format), managing a scoreless seven catches and 97 receiving yards.

Though most weeks it would be inconceivable to bench Kupp, fantasy football managers are left wondering if it could be the right move in a must-win week, coming off a game where he had as many (or fewer) targets than ... *checks notes* ... Colby Parkinson (5) and backup RB Blake Corum (3) and ran fewer routes than Demarcus Robinson.

Will you trust Kupp enough to slot him back into your lineup after last week's dud? Find out where he and Nacua landed in our team's Week 16 wide receiver rankings:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 16?