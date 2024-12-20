Fantasy Football: Week 16 QB rankings

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked like his former self in Week 15, scoring a season-high 30 fantasy points on the back of a three-TD outing. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

There haven't been many bright spots for Aaron Rodgers or the rest of the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL season. Week 15 is one of the few, though, as the offense managed plenty of season highs against a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

[Week 16 Half-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

The team scored a season-high 32 points, and Rodgers scored a season-high 30.06 fantasy points ... it was a good time. Heck, Rodgers even managed a very surprising 45 rushing yards — the most he's had in a single game dating back to Week 4 of the 2019 season.

In Week 16, Rodgers & Co. will face a much tougher defensive matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, though game script should favor a pass-heavy matchup. Can fantasy managers in need of some depth count on another big day from the league's oldest starting QB? Find out where Rodgers landed in our team's Week 16 quarterback rankings, set to face the Los Angeles Rams.

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 16 leaderboard?