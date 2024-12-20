Fantasy Football: Week 16 FLEX rankings (Half-PPR)

Injuries are an unfortunate aspect of the game of football, but the reality is that the NFL is a "next man up" league, where players need to be ready to step into a big role even when they least expect it to be necessary.

A prime example of that mentality came in Week 15, as Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered a broken foot just eight games into his campaign returning from 2023's season-ending knee injury — the toughest of breaks, literally, for a player who's already overcome so much. It didn't take long for backup Jerome Ford to step up, though, breaking off a 62-yard score — Cleveland's lone touchdown of the day.

Ford may not have the highest upside in the world, especially on a volatile Browns offense, but given the fact that he's presumably set to resume a starting role in the offense could be just the boost managers need to fill out their lineups through the rest of the playoffs.

Find out where Ford (and other flex plays to consider in your fantasy playoff semifinals) landed in our team's Week 16 flex rankings:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 16? And who are you sitting to play them?