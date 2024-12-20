Fantasy Football: Week 16 defense rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals forced a season-high six turnovers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 for a top-five fantasy performance. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In Week 15, we were reminded of one very important lesson; a fantasy defense doesn't necessarily have to be an elite unit in order to make a substantial difference for your fantasy football rosters. The Cincinnati Bengals were the perfect example of that this week, having scored 19 fantasy points — by far their highest-scoring game of the season — against the Tennessee Titans despite.

The Bengals forced six total turnovers in the game, including three interceptions — one 39-yard pick-six — and a lost fumble from Will Levis, one INT from Mason Rudolph who entered the game in reprieve and a lost fumble from RB Tony Pollard. Yikes.

Levis' brutal Week 15 performance led them to the decision to start Rudolph in Week 16, with the Indianapolis Colts next up on the schedule. Will Tennessee still be a team worth streaming against with Rudolph behind center? Find this week's hot D/ST streamer in the mix of our team's Week 16 defense rankings:

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 16?