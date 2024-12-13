Fantasy football Week 15 cheat sheet: PPR rankings, sleepers
Fantasy football season continues, but only for the fortunate few. So if you're reading this, congratulations on making it to the playoffs in your league.
Now comes the hard part: winning a championship. The first step is surviving Week 15, so let's see which players can help you do just that.
Fantasy football rankings are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
(*-check status before kickoff)
Fantasy football Week 15 quarterback rankings
Derek Carr is considered week-to-week with a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand. He's also going through the concussion protocol. Spencer Rattler would be in line to start if Carr is out.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Lamar Jackson
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
2
Josh Allen
Buf.
at Det.
3
Joe Burrow
Cin.
at Ten.
4
Baker Mayfield
T.B.
at L.A.-C
5
Jalen Hurts
Phi.
vs. Pit.
6
Jared Goff
Det.
vs. Ind.
7
Patrick Mahomes
K.C.
at Cle.
8
C.J. Stroud
Hou.
vs. Mia.
9
Tua Tagovailoa
Mia.
at Hou.
10
Justin Herbert
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
11
Jayden Daniels
Was.
at N.O.
12
Bo Nix
Den.
vs. Ind.
13
Kyler Murray
Ari.
vs. N.E.
14
Matthew Stafford
L.A.-R
at S.F.
15
Geno Smith
Sea.
vs. G.B.
16
Russell Wilson
Pit.
at Phi.
17
Sam Darnold
Min.
vs. Chi.
18
Kirk Cousins
Atl.
at L.V.
19
Jameis Winston
Cle.
vs. K.C.
20
Jordan Love
G.B.
at Sea.
21
Brock Purdy
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
22
Bryce Young
Car.
vs. Dal.
23
Caleb Williams
Chi.
at Min.
24
Aaron Rodgers
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
25
Cooper Rush
Dal.
at Car.
26
Drake Maye
N.E.
at Ari.
27
Desmond Ridder
L.V.
vs. Atl.
28
Anthony Richardson
Ind.
at Den.
29
*Spencer Rattler
N.O.
vs. Was.
30
Will Levis
Ten.
vs. Cin.
31
Drew Lock
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
32
Mac Jones
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
Fantasy football Week 15 running back rankings
Isaac Guerendo (foot) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through. He'll have a tight window to get ready this week with the Niners playing Thursday night, but he plans to give it a go.
The Jets aren't optimistic Breece Hall (knee) will return this week. Team officials say they aren't planning on shutting him down for the season.
Bucky Irving left last week's game early with back spasms. The Bucs travel to Los Angeles for this week's game against the Chargers so he could be a game-time decision.
Kenneth Walker recently underwent testing on his injured calf, but the results aren't yet known. He missed Week 14 while backup Zach Charbonnet racked up 193 total yards and two scores.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Saquon Barkley
Phi.
vs. Pit.
2
Derrick Henry
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
3
Bijan Robinson
Atl.
at L.V.
4
Alvin Kamara
N.O.
vs. Was.
5
Jahmyr Gibbs
Det.
vs. Buf.
6
Joe Mixon
Hou.
vs. Mia.
7
Josh Jacobs
G.B.
at Sea.
8
De'Von Achane
Mia.
at Hou.
9
Kyren Williams
L.A.-R
at S.F.
10
David Montgomery
Det.
vs. Buf.
11
James Cook
Buf.
at Det.
12
Jonathan Taylor
Ind.
at Den.
13
Chuba Hubbard
Car.
vs. Dal.
14
James Conner
Ari.
vs. N.E.
15
Rachaad White
T.B.
at L.A.-C
16
Tony Pollard
Ten.
vs. Cin.
17
*Isaac Guerendo
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
18
*Kenneth Walker III
Sea.
vs. G.B.
19
*Breece Hall
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
20
Najee Harris
Pit.
at Phi.
21
Isiah Pacheco
K.C.
at Cle.
22
Brian Robinson Jr.
Was.
at N.O.
23
*D'Andre Swift
Chi.
at Min.
24
Aaron Jones
Min.
vs. Chi.
25
Rhamondre Stevenson
N.E.
at Ari.
26
Zach Charbonnet
Sea.
vs. G.B.
27
Chase Brown
Cin.
at Ten.
28
*Bucky Irving
T.B.
at L.A.-C
29
Jaleel McLaughlin
Den.
vs. Ind.
30
Rico Dowdle
Dal.
at Car.
31
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
32
Jerome Ford
Cle.
vs. K.C.
33
Travis Etienne
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
34
Devin Singletary
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
35
Nick Chubb
Cle.
vs. K.C.
36
Justice Hill
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
37
Ray Davis
Buf.
at Det.
38
Jaylen Warren
Pit.
at Phi.
39
Gus Edwards
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
40
Kareem Hunt
K.C.
at Cle.
41
Braelon Allen
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
42
Cam Akers
Min.
vs. Chi.
43
Antonio Gibson
N.E.
at Ari.
44
Tank Bigsby
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
45
Emanuel Wilson
G.B.
at Sea.
46
Sincere McCormick
L.V.
vs. Atl.
47
Javonte Williams
Den.
vs. Ind.
48
Sean Tucker
T.B.
at L.A.-C
49
Patrick Taylor
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
50
*Raheem Mostert
Mia.
at Hou.
51
Ty Johnson
Buf.
at Det.
52
*Roschon Johnson
Chi.
at Min.
53
Ameer Abdullah
L.V.
vs. Atl.
54
Kimani Vidal
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
55
Blake Corum
L.A.-R
at S.F.
Fantasy football Week 15 wide receiver rankings
Ladd McConkey (knee), who was inactive on Sunday night, is expected to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.
George Pickens (hamstring) appears doubtful for Sunday's game in Philadelphia. He was listed as questionable last week before being declared inactive following pregame warmups. Mike Williams and Van Jefferson would seem to be the main beneficiaries if Pickens is out.
Josh Downs (shoulder) missed Week 13 and is coming off a bye week. He's expected to return to practice Wednesday.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Ja'Marr Chase
Cin.
at Ten.
2
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Det.
vs. Buf.
3
Justin Jefferson
Min.
vs. Chi.
4
CeeDee Lamb
Dal.
at Car.
5
Terry McLaurin
Was.
at N.O.
6
Courtland Sutton
Den.
vs. Ind.
7
Garrett Wilson
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
8
Drake London
Atl.
at L.V.
9
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Sea.
vs. G.B.
10
Zay Flowers
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
11
Malik Nabers
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
12
Jerry Jeudy
Cle.
vs. K.C.
13
Nico Collins
Hou.
vs. Mia.
14
A.J. Brown
Phi.
vs. Pit.
15
Cooper Kupp
L.A.-R
at S.F.
16
Tyreek Hill
Mia.
at Hou.
17
Puka Nacua
L.A.-R
at S.F.
18
DJ Moore
Chi.
at Min.
19
Darnell Mooney
Atl.
at L.V.
20
*Ladd McConkey
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
21
Mike Evans
T.B.
at L.A.-C
22
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
23
DK Metcalf
Sea.
vs. G.B.
24
Jayden Reed
G.B.
at Sea.
25
Jameson Williams
Det.
vs. Buf.
26
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ari.
vs. N.E.
27
Jauan Jennings
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
28
DeVonta Smith
Phi.
vs. Pit.
29
Calvin Ridley
Ten.
vs. Cin.
30
Tee Higgins
Cin.
at Ten.
31
Khalil Shakir
Buf.
at Det.
32
Jordan Addison
Min.
vs. Chi.
33
Wan'Dale Robinson
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
34
Davante Adams
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
35
*Josh Downs
Ind.
at Den.
36
Adam Thielen
Car.
vs. Dal.
37
Keenan Allen
Chi.
at Min.
38
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Ten.
vs. Cin.
39
Deebo Samuel
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
40
*George Pickens
Pit.
at Phi.
41
Jakobi Meyers
L.V.
vs. Atl.
42
Jalen McMillan
T.B.
at L.A.-C
43
Joshua Palmer
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
44
DeAndre Hopkins
K.C.
at Cle.
45
Allen Lazard
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
46
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
N.O.
vs. Was.
47
Jaylen Waddle
Mia.
at Hou.
48
Tyler Lockett
Sea.
vs. G.B.
49
Brandin Cooks
Dal.
at Car.
50
Rome Odunze
Chi.
at Min.
51
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ind.
at Den.
52
Elijah Moore
Cle.
vs. K.C.
53
Alec Pierce
Ind.
at Den.
54
Demario Douglas
N.E.
at Ari.
55
Calvin Austin
Pit.
at Phi.
Fantasy football Week 15 tight end rankings
Evan Engram (shoulder) has a torn labrum and will miss the rest of the season.
Will Dissly (shoulder) left Sunday's game early and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Stone Smartt would be the next man up for the Chargers and a deep sleeper in fantasy.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Brock Bowers
L.V.
vs. Atl.
2
George Kittle
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
3
Trey McBride
Ari.
vs. N.E.
4
Travis Kelce
K.C.
at Cle.
5
Tucker Kraft
G.B.
at Sea.
6
Jonnu Smith
Mia.
at Hou.
7
Mark Andrews
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
8
Sam LaPorta
Det.
vs. Buf.
9
Hunter Henry
N.E.
at Ari.
10
David Njoku
Cle.
vs. K.C.
11
Cade Otton
T.B.
at L.A.-C
12
Zach Ertz
Was.
at N.O.
13
Cole Kmet
Chi.
at Min.
14
Jake Ferguson
Dal.
at Car.
15
Pat Freiermuth
Pit.
at Phi.
16
Mike Gesicki
Cin.
at Ten.
17
T.J. Hockenson
Min.
vs. Chi.
18
Dalton Schultz
Hou.
vs. Mia.
19
Grant Calcaterra
Phi.
vs. Pit.
20
Kyle Pitts
Atl.
at L.V.
21
Noah Gray
K.C.
at Cle.
22
Isaiah Likely
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
23
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Ten.
vs. Cin.
24
Dawson Knox
Buf.
at Det.
25
*Will Dissly
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
26
Michael Mayer
L.V.
vs. Atl.
27
Brenton Strange
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
28
Colby Parkinson
L.A.-R
at S.F.
29
Daniel Bellinger
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
30
Juwan Johnson
N.O.
vs. Was.
Fantasy football Week 15 kicker rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Chris Boswell
Pit.
at Phi.
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Hou.
vs. Mia.
3
Brandon Aubrey
Dal.
at Car.
4
Cameron Dicker
L.A.-C
vs. T.B.
5
Jake Bates
Det.
vs. Buf.
6
Chase McLaughlin
T.B.
at L.A.-C
7
Wil Lutz
Den.
vs. Ind.
8
Justin Tucker
Bal.
at N.Y.-G
9
Jason Sanders
Mia.
at Hou.
10
Tyler Bass
Buf.
at Det.
11
Younghoe Koo
Atl.
at L.V.
12
Blake Grupe
N.O.
vs. Was.
13
Daniel Carlson
L.V.
vs. Atl.
14
Matt Gay
Ind.
at Den.
15
Joey Slye
N.E.
at Ari.
16
Jake Elliott
Phi.
vs. Pit.
17
Cairo Santos
Chi.
at Min.
18
Jake Moody
S.F.
vs. L.A.-R
19
Joshua Karty
L.A.-R
at S.F.
20
Zane Gonzalez
Was.
at N.O.
21
Cade York
Cin.
at Ten.
22
Matthew Knight
K.C.
at Cle.
23
Will Reichard
Min.
vs. Chi.
24
Brandon McManus
G.B.
at Sea.
25
Jason Myers
Sea.
vs. G.B.
26
Graham Gano
N.Y.-G
vs. Bal.
27
Nick Folk
Ten.
vs. Cin.
28
Eddy Pineiro
Car.
vs. Dal.
29
Chad Ryland
Ari.
vs. N.E.
30
Cam Little
Jac.
vs. N.Y.-J
31
Dustin Hopkins
Cle.
vs. K.C.
32
Anders Carlson
N.Y.-J
at Jac.
Fantasy football Week 15 defense/special teams rankings
Rank
Team
Opp
1
Denver Broncos
vs. Ind.
2
Minnesota Vikings
vs. Chi.
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
at Phi.
4
Buffalo Bills
at Det.
5
Houston Texans
vs. Mia.
6
Seattle Seahawks
vs. G.B.
7
Detroit Lions
vs. Buf.
8
Los Angeles Chargers
vs. T.B.
9
Arizona Cardinals
vs. N.E.
10
Green Bay Packers
at Sea.
11
Dallas Cowboys
at Car.
12
Philadelphia Eagles
vs. Pit.
13
Chicago Bears
at Min.
14
Los Angeles Rams
at S.F.
15
Indianapolis Colts
at Den.
16
New York Jets
at Jac.
17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
at L.A.-C
18
San Francisco 49ers
vs. L.A.-R
19
Cleveland Browns
vs. K.C.
20
Washington Commanders
at N.O.
21
Baltimore Ravens
at N.Y.-G
22
New Orleans Saints
vs. Was.
23
Cincinnati Bengals
at Ten.
24
New England Patriots
at Ari.
25
New York Giants
vs. Bal.
26
Tennessee Titans
vs. Cin.
27
Kansas City Chiefs
at Cle.
28
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs. N.Y.-J
29
Miami Dolphins
at Hou.
30
Atlanta Falcons
at L.V.
31
Carolina Panthers
vs. Dal.
32
Las Vegas Raiders
vs. Atl.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football Week 15 rankings: Top plays at QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST