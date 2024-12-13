Fantasy football Week 15 cheat sheet: PPR rankings, sleepers

Fantasy football season continues, but only for the fortunate few. So if you're reading this, congratulations on making it to the playoffs in your league.

Now comes the hard part: winning a championship. The first step is surviving Week 15, so let's see which players can help you do just that.

Fantasy football rankings are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

(*-check status before kickoff)

Fantasy football Week 15 quarterback rankings

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been efficient this season, going interception-free in five of his last six games. But fantasy managers expected more than 1.4 touchdowns per game.

Derek Carr is considered week-to-week with a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand. He's also going through the concussion protocol. Spencer Rattler would be in line to start if Carr is out.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Lamar Jackson Bal. at N.Y.-G 2 Josh Allen Buf. at Det. 3 Joe Burrow Cin. at Ten. 4 Baker Mayfield T.B. at L.A.-C 5 Jalen Hurts Phi. vs. Pit. 6 Jared Goff Det. vs. Ind. 7 Patrick Mahomes K.C. at Cle. 8 C.J. Stroud Hou. vs. Mia. 9 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. at Hou. 10 Justin Herbert L.A.-C vs. T.B. 11 Jayden Daniels Was. at N.O. 12 Bo Nix Den. vs. Ind. 13 Kyler Murray Ari. vs. N.E. 14 Matthew Stafford L.A.-R at S.F. 15 Geno Smith Sea. vs. G.B. 16 Russell Wilson Pit. at Phi. 17 Sam Darnold Min. vs. Chi. 18 Kirk Cousins Atl. at L.V. 19 Jameis Winston Cle. vs. K.C. 20 Jordan Love G.B. at Sea. 21 Brock Purdy S.F. vs. L.A.-R 22 Bryce Young Car. vs. Dal. 23 Caleb Williams Chi. at Min. 24 Aaron Rodgers N.Y.-J at Jac. 25 Cooper Rush Dal. at Car. 26 Drake Maye N.E. at Ari. 27 Desmond Ridder L.V. vs. Atl. 28 Anthony Richardson Ind. at Den. 29 *Spencer Rattler N.O. vs. Was. 30 Will Levis Ten. vs. Cin. 31 Drew Lock N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 32 Mac Jones Jac. vs. N.Y.-J

Fantasy football Week 15 running back rankings

With seven rushing touchdowns in his last three games, the Packers' Josh Jacobs now ranks seventh among running backs in fantasy points for the season.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Saquon Barkley Phi. vs. Pit. 2 Derrick Henry Bal. at N.Y.-G 3 Bijan Robinson Atl. at L.V. 4 Alvin Kamara N.O. vs. Was. 5 Jahmyr Gibbs Det. vs. Buf. 6 Joe Mixon Hou. vs. Mia. 7 Josh Jacobs G.B. at Sea. 8 De'Von Achane Mia. at Hou. 9 Kyren Williams L.A.-R at S.F. 10 David Montgomery Det. vs. Buf. 11 James Cook Buf. at Det. 12 Jonathan Taylor Ind. at Den. 13 Chuba Hubbard Car. vs. Dal. 14 James Conner Ari. vs. N.E. 15 Rachaad White T.B. at L.A.-C 16 Tony Pollard Ten. vs. Cin. 17 *Isaac Guerendo S.F. vs. L.A.-R 18 *Kenneth Walker III Sea. vs. G.B. 19 *Breece Hall N.Y.-J at Jac. 20 Najee Harris Pit. at Phi. 21 Isiah Pacheco K.C. at Cle. 22 Brian Robinson Jr. Was. at N.O. 23 *D'Andre Swift Chi. at Min. 24 Aaron Jones Min. vs. Chi. 25 Rhamondre Stevenson N.E. at Ari. 26 Zach Charbonnet Sea. vs. G.B. 27 Chase Brown Cin. at Ten. 28 *Bucky Irving T.B. at L.A.-C 29 Jaleel McLaughlin Den. vs. Ind. 30 Rico Dowdle Dal. at Car. 31 Tyrone Tracy Jr. N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 32 Jerome Ford Cle. vs. K.C. 33 Travis Etienne Jac. vs. N.Y.-J 34 Devin Singletary N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 35 Nick Chubb Cle. vs. K.C. 36 Justice Hill Bal. at N.Y.-G 37 Ray Davis Buf. at Det. 38 Jaylen Warren Pit. at Phi. 39 Gus Edwards L.A.-C vs. T.B. 40 Kareem Hunt K.C. at Cle. 41 Braelon Allen N.Y.-J at Jac. 42 Cam Akers Min. vs. Chi. 43 Antonio Gibson N.E. at Ari. 44 Tank Bigsby Jac. vs. N.Y.-J 45 Emanuel Wilson G.B. at Sea. 46 Sincere McCormick L.V. vs. Atl. 47 Javonte Williams Den. vs. Ind. 48 Sean Tucker T.B. at L.A.-C 49 Patrick Taylor S.F. vs. L.A.-R 50 *Raheem Mostert Mia. at Hou. 51 Ty Johnson Buf. at Det. 52 *Roschon Johnson Chi. at Min. 53 Ameer Abdullah L.V. vs. Atl. 54 Kimani Vidal L.A.-C vs. T.B. 55 Blake Corum L.A.-R at S.F.

Fantasy football Week 15 wide receiver rankings

The Commanders' Terry McLaurin is tied for second among NFL wide receivers with nine touchdown receptions through 14 weeks. Only Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals (15) has more.

Ladd McConkey (knee), who was inactive on Sunday night, is expected to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

George Pickens (hamstring) appears doubtful for Sunday's game in Philadelphia. He was listed as questionable last week before being declared inactive following pregame warmups. Mike Williams and Van Jefferson would seem to be the main beneficiaries if Pickens is out.

Josh Downs (shoulder) missed Week 13 and is coming off a bye week. He's expected to return to practice Wednesday.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. at Ten. 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. vs. Buf. 3 Justin Jefferson Min. vs. Chi. 4 CeeDee Lamb Dal. at Car. 5 Terry McLaurin Was. at N.O. 6 Courtland Sutton Den. vs. Ind. 7 Garrett Wilson N.Y.-J at Jac. 8 Drake London Atl. at L.V. 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sea. vs. G.B. 10 Zay Flowers Bal. at N.Y.-G 11 Malik Nabers N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 12 Jerry Jeudy Cle. vs. K.C. 13 Nico Collins Hou. vs. Mia. 14 A.J. Brown Phi. vs. Pit. 15 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R at S.F. 16 Tyreek Hill Mia. at Hou. 17 Puka Nacua L.A.-R at S.F. 18 DJ Moore Chi. at Min. 19 Darnell Mooney Atl. at L.V. 20 *Ladd McConkey L.A.-C vs. T.B. 21 Mike Evans T.B. at L.A.-C 22 Brian Thomas Jr. Jac. vs. N.Y.-J 23 DK Metcalf Sea. vs. G.B. 24 Jayden Reed G.B. at Sea. 25 Jameson Williams Det. vs. Buf. 26 Marvin Harrison Jr. Ari. vs. N.E. 27 Jauan Jennings S.F. vs. L.A.-R 28 DeVonta Smith Phi. vs. Pit. 29 Calvin Ridley Ten. vs. Cin. 30 Tee Higgins Cin. at Ten. 31 Khalil Shakir Buf. at Det. 32 Jordan Addison Min. vs. Chi. 33 Wan'Dale Robinson N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 34 Davante Adams N.Y.-J at Jac. 35 *Josh Downs Ind. at Den. 36 Adam Thielen Car. vs. Dal. 37 Keenan Allen Chi. at Min. 38 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Ten. vs. Cin. 39 Deebo Samuel S.F. vs. L.A.-R 40 *George Pickens Pit. at Phi. 41 Jakobi Meyers L.V. vs. Atl. 42 Jalen McMillan T.B. at L.A.-C 43 Joshua Palmer L.A.-C vs. T.B. 44 DeAndre Hopkins K.C. at Cle. 45 Allen Lazard N.Y.-J at Jac. 46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling N.O. vs. Was. 47 Jaylen Waddle Mia. at Hou. 48 Tyler Lockett Sea. vs. G.B. 49 Brandin Cooks Dal. at Car. 50 Rome Odunze Chi. at Min. 51 Michael Pittman Jr. Ind. at Den. 52 Elijah Moore Cle. vs. K.C. 53 Alec Pierce Ind. at Den. 54 Demario Douglas N.E. at Ari. 55 Calvin Austin Pit. at Phi.

Fantasy football Week 15 tight end rankings

Despite ranking third among tight ends in receptions and second in yardage, the Cardinals' Trey McBride has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season.

Evan Engram (shoulder) has a torn labrum and will miss the rest of the season.

Will Dissly (shoulder) left Sunday's game early and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Stone Smartt would be the next man up for the Chargers and a deep sleeper in fantasy.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Brock Bowers L.V. vs. Atl. 2 George Kittle S.F. vs. L.A.-R 3 Trey McBride Ari. vs. N.E. 4 Travis Kelce K.C. at Cle. 5 Tucker Kraft G.B. at Sea. 6 Jonnu Smith Mia. at Hou. 7 Mark Andrews Bal. at N.Y.-G 8 Sam LaPorta Det. vs. Buf. 9 Hunter Henry N.E. at Ari. 10 David Njoku Cle. vs. K.C. 11 Cade Otton T.B. at L.A.-C 12 Zach Ertz Was. at N.O. 13 Cole Kmet Chi. at Min. 14 Jake Ferguson Dal. at Car. 15 Pat Freiermuth Pit. at Phi. 16 Mike Gesicki Cin. at Ten. 17 T.J. Hockenson Min. vs. Chi. 18 Dalton Schultz Hou. vs. Mia. 19 Grant Calcaterra Phi. vs. Pit. 20 Kyle Pitts Atl. at L.V. 21 Noah Gray K.C. at Cle. 22 Isaiah Likely Bal. at N.Y.-G 23 Chigoziem Okonkwo Ten. vs. Cin. 24 Dawson Knox Buf. at Det. 25 *Will Dissly L.A.-C vs. T.B. 26 Michael Mayer L.V. vs. Atl. 27 Brenton Strange Jac. vs. N.Y.-J 28 Colby Parkinson L.A.-R at S.F. 29 Daniel Bellinger N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 30 Juwan Johnson N.O. vs. Was.

Fantasy football Week 15 kicker rankings

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders connected on the longest field goal made in Week 14, a 57-yarder against the New York Jets.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Chris Boswell Pit. at Phi. 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn Hou. vs. Mia. 3 Brandon Aubrey Dal. at Car. 4 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C vs. T.B. 5 Jake Bates Det. vs. Buf. 6 Chase McLaughlin T.B. at L.A.-C 7 Wil Lutz Den. vs. Ind. 8 Justin Tucker Bal. at N.Y.-G 9 Jason Sanders Mia. at Hou. 10 Tyler Bass Buf. at Det. 11 Younghoe Koo Atl. at L.V. 12 Blake Grupe N.O. vs. Was. 13 Daniel Carlson L.V. vs. Atl. 14 Matt Gay Ind. at Den. 15 Joey Slye N.E. at Ari. 16 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. Pit. 17 Cairo Santos Chi. at Min. 18 Jake Moody S.F. vs. L.A.-R 19 Joshua Karty L.A.-R at S.F. 20 Zane Gonzalez Was. at N.O. 21 Cade York Cin. at Ten. 22 Matthew Knight K.C. at Cle. 23 Will Reichard Min. vs. Chi. 24 Brandon McManus G.B. at Sea. 25 Jason Myers Sea. vs. G.B. 26 Graham Gano N.Y.-G vs. Bal. 27 Nick Folk Ten. vs. Cin. 28 Eddy Pineiro Car. vs. Dal. 29 Chad Ryland Ari. vs. N.E. 30 Cam Little Jac. vs. N.Y.-J 31 Dustin Hopkins Cle. vs. K.C. 32 Anders Carlson N.Y.-J at Jac.

Fantasy football Week 15 defense/special teams rankings

Chargers linebackers Khalil Mack, right, and Tuli Tuipolutu sack Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday's 19-17 loss. The Chargers lead the NFL in scoring defense through 14 weeks.

Rank Team Opp 1 Denver Broncos vs. Ind. 2 Minnesota Vikings vs. Chi. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Phi. 4 Buffalo Bills at Det. 5 Houston Texans vs. Mia. 6 Seattle Seahawks vs. G.B. 7 Detroit Lions vs. Buf. 8 Los Angeles Chargers vs. T.B. 9 Arizona Cardinals vs. N.E. 10 Green Bay Packers at Sea. 11 Dallas Cowboys at Car. 12 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pit. 13 Chicago Bears at Min. 14 Los Angeles Rams at S.F. 15 Indianapolis Colts at Den. 16 New York Jets at Jac. 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A.-C 18 San Francisco 49ers vs. L.A.-R 19 Cleveland Browns vs. K.C. 20 Washington Commanders at N.O. 21 Baltimore Ravens at N.Y.-G 22 New Orleans Saints vs. Was. 23 Cincinnati Bengals at Ten. 24 New England Patriots at Ari. 25 New York Giants vs. Bal. 26 Tennessee Titans vs. Cin. 27 Kansas City Chiefs at Cle. 28 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. N.Y.-J 29 Miami Dolphins at Hou. 30 Atlanta Falcons at L.V. 31 Carolina Panthers vs. Dal. 32 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atl.

