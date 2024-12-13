Advertisement

Fantasy football Week 15 cheat sheet: PPR rankings, sleepers

steve gardner, usa today
Fantasy football season continues, but only for the fortunate few. So if you're reading this, congratulations on making it to the playoffs in your league.

Now comes the hard part: winning a championship. The first step is surviving Week 15, so let's see which players can help you do just that.

Fantasy football rankings are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

(*-check status before kickoff)

Fantasy football Week 15 quarterback rankings

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been efficient this season, going interception-free in five of his last six games. But fantasy managers expected more than 1.4 touchdowns per game.
  • Derek Carr is considered week-to-week with a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand. He's also going through the concussion protocol. Spencer Rattler would be in line to start if Carr is out.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Lamar Jackson

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

2

Josh Allen

Buf.

at Det.

3

Joe Burrow

Cin.

at Ten.

4

Baker Mayfield

T.B.

at L.A.-C

5

Jalen Hurts

Phi.

vs. Pit.

6

Jared Goff

Det.

vs. Ind.

7

Patrick Mahomes

K.C.

at Cle.

8

C.J. Stroud

Hou.

vs. Mia.

9

Tua Tagovailoa

Mia.

at Hou.

10

Justin Herbert

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

11

Jayden Daniels

Was.

at N.O.

12

Bo Nix

Den.

vs. Ind.

13

Kyler Murray

Ari.

vs. N.E.

14

Matthew Stafford

L.A.-R

at S.F.

15

Geno Smith

Sea.

vs. G.B.

16

Russell Wilson

Pit.

at Phi.

17

Sam Darnold

Min.

vs. Chi.

18

Kirk Cousins

Atl.

at L.V.

19

Jameis Winston

Cle.

vs. K.C.

20

Jordan Love

G.B.

at Sea.

21

Brock Purdy

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

22

Bryce Young

Car.

vs. Dal.

23

Caleb Williams

Chi.

at Min.

24

Aaron Rodgers

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

25

Cooper Rush

Dal.

at Car.

26

Drake Maye

N.E.

at Ari.

27

Desmond Ridder

L.V.

vs. Atl.

28

Anthony Richardson

Ind.

at Den.

29

*Spencer Rattler

N.O.

vs. Was.

30

Will Levis

Ten.

vs. Cin.

31

Drew Lock

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

32

Mac Jones

Jac.

vs. N.Y.-J

Fantasy football Week 15 running back rankings

With seven rushing touchdowns in his last three games, the Packers' Josh Jacobs now ranks seventh among running backs in fantasy points for the season.
  • Isaac Guerendo (foot) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through. He'll have a tight window to get ready this week with the Niners playing Thursday night, but he plans to give it a go.

  • The Jets aren't optimistic Breece Hall (knee) will return this week. Team officials say they aren't planning on shutting him down for the season.

  • Bucky Irving left last week's game early with back spasms. The Bucs travel to Los Angeles for this week's game against the Chargers so he could be a game-time decision.

  • Kenneth Walker recently underwent testing on his injured calf, but the results aren't yet known. He missed Week 14 while backup Zach Charbonnet racked up 193 total yards and two scores.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Saquon Barkley

Phi.

vs. Pit.

2

Derrick Henry

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

3

Bijan Robinson

Atl.

at L.V.

4

Alvin Kamara

N.O.

vs. Was.

5

Jahmyr Gibbs

Det.

vs. Buf.

6

Joe Mixon

Hou.

vs. Mia.

7

Josh Jacobs

G.B.

at Sea.

8

De'Von Achane

Mia.

at Hou.

9

Kyren Williams

L.A.-R

at S.F.

10

David Montgomery

Det.

vs. Buf.

11

James Cook

Buf.

at Det.

12

Jonathan Taylor

Ind.

at Den.

13

Chuba Hubbard

Car.

vs. Dal.

14

James Conner

Ari.

vs. N.E.

15

Rachaad White

T.B.

at L.A.-C

16

Tony Pollard

Ten.

vs. Cin.

17

*Isaac Guerendo

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

18

*Kenneth Walker III

Sea.

vs. G.B.

19

*Breece Hall

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

20

Najee Harris

Pit.

at Phi.

21

Isiah Pacheco

K.C.

at Cle.

22

Brian Robinson Jr.

Was.

at N.O.

23

*D'Andre Swift

Chi.

at Min.

24

Aaron Jones

Min.

vs. Chi.

25

Rhamondre Stevenson

N.E.

at Ari.

26

Zach Charbonnet

Sea.

vs. G.B.

27

Chase Brown

Cin.

at Ten.

28

*Bucky Irving

T.B.

at L.A.-C

29

Jaleel McLaughlin

Den.

vs. Ind.

30

Rico Dowdle

Dal.

at Car.

31

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

32

Jerome Ford

Cle.

vs. K.C.

33

Travis Etienne

Jac.

vs. N.Y.-J

34

Devin Singletary

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

35

Nick Chubb

Cle.

vs. K.C.

36

Justice Hill

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

37

Ray Davis

Buf.

at Det.

38

Jaylen Warren

Pit.

at Phi.

39

Gus Edwards

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

40

Kareem Hunt

K.C.

at Cle.

41

Braelon Allen

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

42

Cam Akers

Min.

vs. Chi.

43

Antonio Gibson

N.E.

at Ari.

44

Tank Bigsby

Jac.

vs. N.Y.-J

45

Emanuel Wilson

G.B.

at Sea.

46

Sincere McCormick

L.V.

vs. Atl.

47

Javonte Williams

Den.

vs. Ind.

48

Sean Tucker

T.B.

at L.A.-C

49

Patrick Taylor

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

50

*Raheem Mostert

Mia.

at Hou.

51

Ty Johnson

Buf.

at Det.

52

*Roschon Johnson

Chi.

at Min.

53

Ameer Abdullah

L.V.

vs. Atl.

54

Kimani Vidal

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

55

Blake Corum

L.A.-R

at S.F.

Fantasy football Week 15 wide receiver rankings

The Commanders' Terry McLaurin is tied for second among NFL wide receivers with nine touchdown receptions through 14 weeks. Only Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals (15) has more.
  • Ladd McConkey (knee), who was inactive on Sunday night, is expected to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday.

  • George Pickens (hamstring) appears doubtful for Sunday's game in Philadelphia. He was listed as questionable last week before being declared inactive following pregame warmups. Mike Williams and Van Jefferson would seem to be the main beneficiaries if Pickens is out.

  • Josh Downs (shoulder) missed Week 13 and is coming off a bye week. He's expected to return to practice Wednesday.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Ja'Marr Chase

Cin.

at Ten.

2

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Det.

vs. Buf.

3

Justin Jefferson

Min.

vs. Chi.

4

CeeDee Lamb

Dal.

at Car.

5

Terry McLaurin

Was.

at N.O.

6

Courtland Sutton

Den.

vs. Ind.

7

Garrett Wilson

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

8

Drake London

Atl.

at L.V.

9

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sea.

vs. G.B.

10

Zay Flowers

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

11

Malik Nabers

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

12

Jerry Jeudy

Cle.

vs. K.C.

13

Nico Collins

Hou.

vs. Mia.

14

A.J. Brown

Phi.

vs. Pit.

15

Cooper Kupp

L.A.-R

at S.F.

16

Tyreek Hill

Mia.

at Hou.

17

Puka Nacua

L.A.-R

at S.F.

18

DJ Moore

Chi.

at Min.

19

Darnell Mooney

Atl.

at L.V.

20

*Ladd McConkey

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

21

Mike Evans

T.B.

at L.A.-C

22

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jac.

vs. N.Y.-J

23

DK Metcalf

Sea.

vs. G.B.

24

Jayden Reed

G.B.

at Sea.

25

Jameson Williams

Det.

vs. Buf.

26

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ari.

vs. N.E.

27

Jauan Jennings

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

28

DeVonta Smith

Phi.

vs. Pit.

29

Calvin Ridley

Ten.

vs. Cin.

30

Tee Higgins

Cin.

at Ten.

31

Khalil Shakir

Buf.

at Det.

32

Jordan Addison

Min.

vs. Chi.

33

Wan'Dale Robinson

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

34

Davante Adams

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

35

*Josh Downs

Ind.

at Den.

36

Adam Thielen

Car.

vs. Dal.

37

Keenan Allen

Chi.

at Min.

38

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Ten.

vs. Cin.

39

Deebo Samuel

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

40

*George Pickens

Pit.

at Phi.

41

Jakobi Meyers

L.V.

vs. Atl.

42

Jalen McMillan

T.B.

at L.A.-C

43

Joshua Palmer

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

44

DeAndre Hopkins

K.C.

at Cle.

45

Allen Lazard

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

46

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

N.O.

vs. Was.

47

Jaylen Waddle

Mia.

at Hou.

48

Tyler Lockett

Sea.

vs. G.B.

49

Brandin Cooks

Dal.

at Car.

50

Rome Odunze

Chi.

at Min.

51

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ind.

at Den.

52

Elijah Moore

Cle.

vs. K.C.

53

Alec Pierce

Ind.

at Den.

54

Demario Douglas

N.E.

at Ari.

55

Calvin Austin

Pit.

at Phi.

Fantasy football Week 15 tight end rankings

Despite ranking third among tight ends in receptions and second in yardage, the Cardinals' Trey McBride has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season.
Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Brock Bowers

L.V.

vs. Atl.

2

George Kittle

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

3

Trey McBride

Ari.

vs. N.E.

4

Travis Kelce

K.C.

at Cle.

5

Tucker Kraft

G.B.

at Sea.

6

Jonnu Smith

Mia.

at Hou.

7

Mark Andrews

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

8

Sam LaPorta

Det.

vs. Buf.

9

Hunter Henry

N.E.

at Ari.

10

David Njoku

Cle.

vs. K.C.

11

Cade Otton

T.B.

at L.A.-C

12

Zach Ertz

Was.

at N.O.

13

Cole Kmet

Chi.

at Min.

14

Jake Ferguson

Dal.

at Car.

15

Pat Freiermuth

Pit.

at Phi.

16

Mike Gesicki

Cin.

at Ten.

17

T.J. Hockenson

Min.

vs. Chi.

18

Dalton Schultz

Hou.

vs. Mia.

19

Grant Calcaterra

Phi.

vs. Pit.

20

Kyle Pitts

Atl.

at L.V.

21

Noah Gray

K.C.

at Cle.

22

Isaiah Likely

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

23

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Ten.

vs. Cin.

24

Dawson Knox

Buf.

at Det.

25

*Will Dissly

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

26

Michael Mayer

L.V.

vs. Atl.

27

Brenton Strange

Jac.

vs. N.Y.-J

28

Colby Parkinson

L.A.-R

at S.F.

29

Daniel Bellinger

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

30

Juwan Johnson

N.O.

vs. Was.

Fantasy football Week 15 kicker rankings

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders connected on the longest field goal made in Week 14, a 57-yarder against the New York Jets.
Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Chris Boswell

Pit.

at Phi.

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

Hou.

vs. Mia.

3

Brandon Aubrey

Dal.

at Car.

4

Cameron Dicker

L.A.-C

vs. T.B.

5

Jake Bates

Det.

vs. Buf.

6

Chase McLaughlin

T.B.

at L.A.-C

7

Wil Lutz

Den.

vs. Ind.

8

Justin Tucker

Bal.

at N.Y.-G

9

Jason Sanders

Mia.

at Hou.

10

Tyler Bass

Buf.

at Det.

11

Younghoe Koo

Atl.

at L.V.

12

Blake Grupe

N.O.

vs. Was.

13

Daniel Carlson

L.V.

vs. Atl.

14

Matt Gay

Ind.

at Den.

15

Joey Slye

N.E.

at Ari.

16

Jake Elliott

Phi.

vs. Pit.

17

Cairo Santos

Chi.

at Min.

18

Jake Moody

S.F.

vs. L.A.-R

19

Joshua Karty

L.A.-R

at S.F.

20

Zane Gonzalez

Was.

at N.O.

21

Cade York

Cin.

at Ten.

22

Matthew Knight

K.C.

at Cle.

23

Will Reichard

Min.

vs. Chi.

24

Brandon McManus

G.B.

at Sea.

25

Jason Myers

Sea.

vs. G.B.

26

Graham Gano

N.Y.-G

vs. Bal.

27

Nick Folk

Ten.

vs. Cin.

28

Eddy Pineiro

Car.

vs. Dal.

29

Chad Ryland

Ari.

vs. N.E.

30

Cam Little

Jac.

vs. N.Y.-J

31

Dustin Hopkins

Cle.

vs. K.C.

32

Anders Carlson

N.Y.-J

at Jac.

Fantasy football Week 15 defense/special teams rankings

Chargers linebackers Khalil Mack, right, and Tuli Tuipolutu sack Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Sunday's 19-17 loss. The Chargers lead the NFL in scoring defense through 14 weeks.
Rank

Team

Opp

1

Denver Broncos

vs. Ind.

2

Minnesota Vikings

vs. Chi.

3

Pittsburgh Steelers

at Phi.

4

Buffalo Bills

at Det.

5

Houston Texans

vs. Mia.

6

Seattle Seahawks

vs. G.B.

7

Detroit Lions

vs. Buf.

8

Los Angeles Chargers

vs. T.B.

9

Arizona Cardinals

vs. N.E.

10

Green Bay Packers

at Sea.

11

Dallas Cowboys

at Car.

12

Philadelphia Eagles

vs. Pit.

13

Chicago Bears

at Min.

14

Los Angeles Rams

at S.F.

15

Indianapolis Colts

at Den.

16

New York Jets

at Jac.

17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

at L.A.-C

18

San Francisco 49ers

vs. L.A.-R

19

Cleveland Browns

vs. K.C.

20

Washington Commanders

at N.O.

21

Baltimore Ravens

at N.Y.-G

22

New Orleans Saints

vs. Was.

23

Cincinnati Bengals

at Ten.

24

New England Patriots

at Ari.

25

New York Giants

vs. Bal.

26

Tennessee Titans

vs. Cin.

27

Kansas City Chiefs

at Cle.

28

Jacksonville Jaguars

vs. N.Y.-J

29

Miami Dolphins

at Hou.

30

Atlanta Falcons

at L.V.

31

Carolina Panthers

vs. Dal.

32

Las Vegas Raiders

vs. Atl.

