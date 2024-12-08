Fantasy football Week 14 cheat sheet: PPR rankings, sleepers
The biggest bye week of the season comes during the most important week for fantasy football teams. Stars such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Nico Collins, Joe Mixon and Terry McLaurin won't be available to help make that final playoff push, so fantasy managers may have to dig deep into their benches (or the waiver wire) to secure that all-important win.
ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
(*-check status before kickoff)
Fantasy football Week 14 quarterback rankings
Trevor Lawrence (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve. Mac Jones becomes the Jaguars' starter the rest of the way.
Drew Lock has been named the Giants' starter as Tommy DeVito isn't yet ready to return from his forearm injury.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Joe Burrow
Cin.
at Dal.
2
Josh Allen
Buf.
at L.A.-R
3
Jalen Hurts
Phi.
vs. Car.
4
Patrick Mahomes
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
5
Kyler Murray
Ari.
vs. Sea.
6
*Baker Mayfield
T.B.
vs. L.V.
7
Jared Goff
Det.
vs. G.B.
8
Geno Smith
Sea.
at Ari.
9
Jordan Love
G.B.
at Det.
10
Justin Herbert
L.A.-C
at K.C.
11
Caleb Williams
Chi.
at S.F.
12
*Brock Purdy
S.F.
vs. Chi.
13
Sam Darnold
Min.
vs. Atl.
14
Tua Tagovailoa
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
15
Kirk Cousins
Atl.
at Min.
16
Matthew Stafford
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
17
Jameis Winston
Cle.
at Pit.
18
Derek Carr
N.O.
at N.Y.-G
19
Aaron Rodgers
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
20
Russell Wilson
Pit.
vs. Cle.
21
Bryce Young
Car.
at Phi.
22
Will Levis
Ten.
vs. Jac.
23
Cooper Rush
Dal.
vs. Cin.
24
Aidan O'Connell
L.V.
at T.B.
25
Drew Lock
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
26
Mac Jones
Jac.
at Ten.
Fantasy football Week 14 running back rankings
Breece Hall (knee) has been downgraded to out.
Kenneth Walker (ankle, calf) has been ruled out for Sunday. Zach Charbonnet will take over and see almost all the snaps.
Isaac Guerendo steps into the 49ers starting lineup after injuries landed both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on injured reserve.
Bucky Irving (hip) now also has a back issue and after missing two practices was a limited participant on Friday. He's expected to play.
After both missed last Friday's game, Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) are still questionable for this week's game.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Saquon Barkley
Phi.
vs. Car.
2
Bijan Robinson
Atl.
at Min.
3
Alvin Kamara
N.O.
at N.Y.-G
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
Det.
vs. G.B.
5
Josh Jacobs
G.B.
at Det.
6
De'Von Achane
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
7
Kyren Williams
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
8
James Cook
Buf.
at L.A.-R
9
Bucky Irving
T.B.
vs. L.V.
10
James Conner
Ari.
vs. Sea.
11
D'Andre Swift
Chi.
at S.F.
12
David Montgomery
Det.
vs. G.B.
13
Braelon Allen
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
14
Tony Pollard
Ten.
vs. Jac.
15
Chuba Hubbard
Car.
at Phi.
16
Aaron Jones
Min.
vs. Atl.
17
Najee Harris
Pit.
vs. Cle.
18
Isiah Pacheco
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
19
Isaac Guerendo
S.F.
vs. Chi.
20
Rachaad White
T.B.
vs. L.V.
21
Chase Brown
Cin.
at Dal.
22
Zach Charbonnet
Sea.
at Ari.
23
Nick Chubb
Cle.
at Pit.
24
Rico Dowdle
Dal.
vs. Cin.
25
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
26
Gus Edwards
L.A.-C
at K.C.
27
Devin Singletary
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
28
Cam Akers
Min.
vs. Atl.
29
Jaylen Warren
Pit.
vs. Cle.
30
Ameer Abdullah
L.V.
at T.B.
31
Ray Davis
Buf.
at L.A.-R
32
Tyler Allgeier
Atl.
at Min.
33
Travis Etienne
Jac.
at Ten.
34
Cam Akers
Min.
vs. Atl.
35
Blake Corum
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
36
Jerome Ford
Cle.
at Pit.
37
Sean Tucker
T.B.
vs. L.V.
38
Kareem Hunt
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
39
Emanuel Wilson
G.B.
at Det.
40
Raheem Mostert
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
41
Isaiah Davis
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
42
Kenneth Gainwell
Phi.
vs. Car.
43
Ty Johnson
Buf.
at L.A.-R
44
Jonathon Brooks
Car.
at Phi.
45
Kimani Vidal
L.A.-C
at K.C.
46
Tank Bigsby
Jac.
at Ten.
47
Ezekiel Elliott
Dal.
vs. Cin.
48
Tyjae Spears
Ten.
vs. Jac.
49
Ty Chandler
Min.
vs. Atl.
50
Christopher Brooks
G.B.
at Det.
51
Emari Demercado
Ari.
vs. Sea.
52
Kyle Juszczyk
S.F.
vs. Chi.
53
Carson Steele
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
54
Sincere McCormick
L.V.
at T.B.
55
Kenny McIntosh
Sea.
at Ari.
Fantasy football Week 14 wide receiver rankings
George Pickens hurt his hamstring in practice late in the week and will be inactive on Sunday vs. Cleveland. Mike Williams and Calvin Austin will be counted on to help fill the void.
Malik Nabers (hip) sustained a hip injury in Friday's practice and is questionable. He is officially active, but could have his snap count limited.
Ladd McConkey is dealing with a knee injury in addition to recurring shoulder issues and is questionable.
Since tweaking his shoulder on Thanksgiving day, CeeDee Lamb will benefit from extra rest to help him get ready for Monday night's game against the Bengals. He no longer has an injury designation.
After missing the past two games, DeVonta Smith was a full practice participant on Wednesday.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Ja'Marr Chase
Cin.
at Dal.
2
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Det.
vs. G.B.
3
Garrett Wilson
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Sea.
at Ari.
5
Justin Jefferson
Min.
vs. Atl.
6
*Malik Nabers
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
7
CeeDee Lamb
Dal.
vs. Cin.
8
Drake London
Atl.
at Min.
9
Jayden Reed
G.B.
at Det.
10
Davante Adams
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
11
Tyreek Hill
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
12
DJ Moore
Chi.
at S.F.
13
A.J. Brown
Phi.
vs. Car.
14
Cooper Kupp
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
15
*DK Metcalf
Sea.
at Ari.
16
Jaylen Waddle
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
17
Puka Nacua
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
18
Tee Higgins
Cin.
at Dal.
19
Mike Evans
T.B.
vs. L.V.
20
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ari.
vs. Sea.
21
Deebo Samuel
S.F.
vs. Chi.
22
Jerry Jeudy
Cle.
at Pit.
23
Darnell Mooney
Atl.
at Min.
24
Calvin Ridley
Ten.
vs. Jac.
25
Jordan Addison
Min.
vs. Atl.
26
Jameson Williams
Det.
vs. G.B.
27
*Ladd McConkey
L.A.-C
at K.C.
28
Khalil Shakir
Buf.
at L.A.-R
29
Adam Thielen
Car.
at Phi.
30
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Ten.
vs. Jac.
31
DeAndre Hopkins
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
32
Jauan Jennings
S.F.
vs. Chi.
33
Keenan Allen
Chi.
at S.F.
34
Jakobi Meyers
L.V.
at T.B.
35
*DeVonta Smith
Phi.
vs. Car.
36
Amari Cooper
Buf.
at L.A.-R
37
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jac.
at Ten.
38
Mike Williams
Pit.
vs. Cle.
39
Xavier Worthy
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
40
Wan'Dale Robinson
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
41
Rome Odunze
Chi.
at S.F.
42
Xavier Legette
Car.
at Phi.
43
Brandin Cooks
Dal.
vs. Cin.
44
Michael Wilson
Ari.
vs. Sea.
45
Tre Tucker
L.V.
at T.B.
46
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
N.O.
at N.Y.-G
47
Quentin Johnston
L.A.-C
at K.C.
48
Christian Watson
G.B.
at Det.
49
Parker Washington
Jac.
at Ten.
50
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Atl.
at Min.
51
KaVontae Turpin
Dal.
vs. Cin.
52
David Moore
Car.
at Phi.
53
Tyler Boyd
Ten.
vs. Jac.
54
Andrei Iosivas
Cin.
at Dal.
55
Calvin Austin
Pit.
vs. Cle.
Fantasy football Week 14 tight end rankings
Dallas Goedert (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Brock Bowers
L.V.
at T.B.
2
Sam LaPorta
Det.
vs. G.B.
3
George Kittle
S.F.
vs. Chi.
4
Trey McBride
Ari.
vs. Sea.
5
Jonnu Smith
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
6
Travis Kelce
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
7
Cade Otton
T.B.
vs. L.V.
8
T.J. Hockenson
Min.
vs. Atl.
9
Tucker Kraft
G.B.
at Det.
10
Cole Kmet
Chi.
at S.F.
11
Kyle Pitts
Atl.
at Min.
12
Mike Gesicki
Cin.
at Dal.
13
*Dallas Goedert
Phi.
vs. Car.
14
David Njoku
Cle.
at Pit.
15
Will Dissly
L.A.-C
at K.C.
16
Pat Freiermuth
Pit.
vs. Cle.
17
Noah Gray
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
18
*Jake Ferguson
Dal.
vs. Cin.
19
Evan Engram
Jac.
at Ten.
20
Tyler Conklin
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
21
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Ten.
vs. Jac.
22
Luke Schoonmaker
Dal.
vs. Cin.
23
*Ja'Tavion Sanders
Car.
at Phi.
24
Colby Parkinson
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
25
AJ Barner
Sea.
at Ari.
26
Dawson Knox
Buf.
at L.A.-R
27
Grant Calcaterra
Phi.
vs. Car.
28
Tommy Tremble
Car.
at Phi.
29
Nick Vannett
Ten.
vs. Jac.
30
*Noah Fant
Sea.
at Ari.
Fantasy football Week 14 kicker rankings
The Vikings activated Will Reichard from injured reserve and cut John Parker Romo.
The Bengals placed Evan McPherson (groin) on injured reserve Wednesday and signed Cade York.
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Chris Boswell
Pit.
vs. Cle.
2
Brandon Aubrey
Dal.
vs. Cin
3
Cameron Dicker
L.A.-C
at K.C.
4
Jake Bates
Det.
vs. G.B.
5
Chase McLaughlin
T.B.
vs. L.V.
6
Younghoe Koo
Atl.
at Min.
7
Jason Sanders
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
8
Blake Grupe
N.O.
at N.Y.-G
9
Tyler Bass
Buf.
at L.A.-R
10
Daniel Carlson
L.V.
at T.B.
11
Jake Elliott
Phi.
vs. Car.
12
Cade York
Cin.
at Dal.
13
Brandon McManus
G.B.
at Det.
14
Cairo Santos
Chi.
at S.F.
15
Jason Myers
Sea.
at Ari.
16
Nick Folk
Ten.
vs. Jac.
17
Jake Moody
S.F.
vs. Chi.
18
Chad Ryland
Ari.
vs. Sea.
19
Cam Little
Jac.
at Ten.
20
Will Reichard
Min.
vs. Atl.
21
Joshua Karty
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
22
Eddy Pineiro
Car.
at Phi.
23
Dustin Hopkins
Cle.
at Pit.
24
Matthew Wright
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
25
Anders Carlson
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
26
Graham Gano
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
27
*Spencer Shrader
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
Fantasy football Week 14 defense/special teams rankings
Rank
Team
Opp
1
Minnesota Vikings
vs. Atl.
2
Buffalo Bills
at L.A.-R
3
Seattle Seahawks
at Ari.
4
Los Angeles Chargers
at K.C.
5
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs. Cle.
6
Detroit Lions
vs. G.B.
7
Green Bay Packers
at Det.
8
Arizona Cardinals
vs. Sea.
9
Chicago Bears
at S.F.
10
Dallas Cowboys
vs. Cin.
11
Philadelphia Eagles
vs. Car.
12
Los Angeles Rams
vs. Buf.
13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
vs. L.V.
14
New York Jets
at Mia.
15
San Francisco 49ers
vs. Chi.
16
New Orleans Saints
at N.Y.-G
17
Cincinnati Bengals
at Dal.
18
Cleveland Browns
at Pit.
19
New York Giants
vs. N.O.
20
Tennessee Titans
vs. Jac.
21
Jacksonville Jaguars
at Ten.
22
Atlanta Falcons
at Min.
23
Miami Dolphins
vs. N.Y.-J
24
Kansas City Chiefs
vs. L.A.-C
25
Carolina Panthers
at Phi.
26
Las Vegas Raiders
at T.B.
(This story has been updated with new information.)
