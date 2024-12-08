Fantasy football Week 14 cheat sheet: PPR rankings, sleepers

The biggest bye week of the season comes during the most important week for fantasy football teams. Stars such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Nico Collins, Joe Mixon and Terry McLaurin won't be available to help make that final playoff push, so fantasy managers may have to dig deep into their benches (or the waiver wire) to secure that all-important win.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Fantasy football Week 14 quarterback rankings

With 13 passing touchdowns and four rushing, the Cardinals' Kyler Murray ranks ninth among quarterbacks in fantasy points this season.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Joe Burrow Cin. at Dal. 2 Josh Allen Buf. at L.A.-R 3 Jalen Hurts Phi. vs. Car. 4 Patrick Mahomes K.C. vs. L.A.-C 5 Kyler Murray Ari. vs. Sea. 6 *Baker Mayfield T.B. vs. L.V. 7 Jared Goff Det. vs. G.B. 8 Geno Smith Sea. at Ari. 9 Jordan Love G.B. at Det. 10 Justin Herbert L.A.-C at K.C. 11 Caleb Williams Chi. at S.F. 12 *Brock Purdy S.F. vs. Chi. 13 Sam Darnold Min. vs. Atl. 14 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 15 Kirk Cousins Atl. at Min. 16 Matthew Stafford L.A.-R vs. Buf. 17 Jameis Winston Cle. at Pit. 18 Derek Carr N.O. at N.Y.-G 19 Aaron Rodgers N.Y.-J at Mia. 20 Russell Wilson Pit. vs. Cle. 21 Bryce Young Car. at Phi. 22 Will Levis Ten. vs. Jac. 23 Cooper Rush Dal. vs. Cin. 24 Aidan O'Connell L.V. at T.B. 25 Drew Lock N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 26 Mac Jones Jac. at Ten.

Fantasy football Week 14 running back rankings

Despite the Saints' struggles this season, running back Alvin Kamara has been a consistent contributor in both the running and the passing game.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Saquon Barkley Phi. vs. Car. 2 Bijan Robinson Atl. at Min. 3 Alvin Kamara N.O. at N.Y.-G 4 Jahmyr Gibbs Det. vs. G.B. 5 Josh Jacobs G.B. at Det. 6 De'Von Achane Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 7 Kyren Williams L.A.-R vs. Buf. 8 James Cook Buf. at L.A.-R 9 Bucky Irving T.B. vs. L.V. 10 James Conner Ari. vs. Sea. 11 D'Andre Swift Chi. at S.F. 12 David Montgomery Det. vs. G.B. 13 Braelon Allen N.Y.-J at Mia. 14 Tony Pollard Ten. vs. Jac. 15 Chuba Hubbard Car. at Phi. 16 Aaron Jones Min. vs. Atl. 17 Najee Harris Pit. vs. Cle. 18 Isiah Pacheco K.C. vs. L.A.-C 19 Isaac Guerendo S.F. vs. Chi. 20 Rachaad White T.B. vs. L.V. 21 Chase Brown Cin. at Dal. 22 Zach Charbonnet Sea. at Ari. 23 Nick Chubb Cle. at Pit. 24 Rico Dowdle Dal. vs. Cin. 25 Tyrone Tracy Jr. N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 26 Gus Edwards L.A.-C at K.C. 27 Devin Singletary N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 28 Cam Akers Min. vs. Atl. 29 Jaylen Warren Pit. vs. Cle. 30 Ameer Abdullah L.V. at T.B. 31 Ray Davis Buf. at L.A.-R 32 Tyler Allgeier Atl. at Min. 33 Travis Etienne Jac. at Ten. 34 Cam Akers Min. vs. Atl. 35 Blake Corum L.A.-R vs. Buf. 36 Jerome Ford Cle. at Pit. 37 Sean Tucker T.B. vs. L.V. 38 Kareem Hunt K.C. vs. L.A.-C 39 Emanuel Wilson G.B. at Det. 40 Raheem Mostert Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 41 Isaiah Davis N.Y.-J at Mia. 42 Kenneth Gainwell Phi. vs. Car. 43 Ty Johnson Buf. at L.A.-R 44 Jonathon Brooks Car. at Phi. 45 Kimani Vidal L.A.-C at K.C. 46 Tank Bigsby Jac. at Ten. 47 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. vs. Cin. 48 Tyjae Spears Ten. vs. Jac. 49 Ty Chandler Min. vs. Atl. 50 Christopher Brooks G.B. at Det. 51 Emari Demercado Ari. vs. Sea. 52 Kyle Juszczyk S.F. vs. Chi. 53 Carson Steele K.C. vs. L.A.-C 54 Sincere McCormick L.V. at T.B. 55 Kenny McIntosh Sea. at Ari.

Fantasy football Week 14 wide receiver rankings

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come on strong late in the season, averaging 6.6 receptions and 102 yards over his last five games.

George Pickens hurt his hamstring in practice late in the week and will be inactive on Sunday vs. Cleveland. Mike Williams and Calvin Austin will be counted on to help fill the void.

Malik Nabers (hip) sustained a hip injury in Friday's practice and is questionable. He is officially active, but could have his snap count limited.

Ladd McConkey is dealing with a knee injury in addition to recurring shoulder issues and is questionable.

Since tweaking his shoulder on Thanksgiving day, CeeDee Lamb will benefit from extra rest to help him get ready for Monday night's game against the Bengals. He no longer has an injury designation.

After missing the past two games, DeVonta Smith was a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. at Dal. 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. vs. G.B. 3 Garrett Wilson N.Y.-J at Mia. 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sea. at Ari. 5 Justin Jefferson Min. vs. Atl. 6 *Malik Nabers N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 7 CeeDee Lamb Dal. vs. Cin. 8 Drake London Atl. at Min. 9 Jayden Reed G.B. at Det. 10 Davante Adams N.Y.-J at Mia. 11 Tyreek Hill Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 12 DJ Moore Chi. at S.F. 13 A.J. Brown Phi. vs. Car. 14 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R vs. Buf. 15 *DK Metcalf Sea. at Ari. 16 Jaylen Waddle Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 17 Puka Nacua L.A.-R vs. Buf. 18 Tee Higgins Cin. at Dal. 19 Mike Evans T.B. vs. L.V. 20 Marvin Harrison Jr. Ari. vs. Sea. 21 Deebo Samuel S.F. vs. Chi. 22 Jerry Jeudy Cle. at Pit. 23 Darnell Mooney Atl. at Min. 24 Calvin Ridley Ten. vs. Jac. 25 Jordan Addison Min. vs. Atl. 26 Jameson Williams Det. vs. G.B. 27 *Ladd McConkey L.A.-C at K.C. 28 Khalil Shakir Buf. at L.A.-R 29 Adam Thielen Car. at Phi. 30 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Ten. vs. Jac. 31 DeAndre Hopkins K.C. vs. L.A.-C 32 Jauan Jennings S.F. vs. Chi. 33 Keenan Allen Chi. at S.F. 34 Jakobi Meyers L.V. at T.B. 35 *DeVonta Smith Phi. vs. Car. 36 Amari Cooper Buf. at L.A.-R 37 Brian Thomas Jr. Jac. at Ten. 38 Mike Williams Pit. vs. Cle. 39 Xavier Worthy K.C. vs. L.A.-C 40 Wan'Dale Robinson N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 41 Rome Odunze Chi. at S.F. 42 Xavier Legette Car. at Phi. 43 Brandin Cooks Dal. vs. Cin. 44 Michael Wilson Ari. vs. Sea. 45 Tre Tucker L.V. at T.B. 46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling N.O. at N.Y.-G 47 Quentin Johnston L.A.-C at K.C. 48 Christian Watson G.B. at Det. 49 Parker Washington Jac. at Ten. 50 Ray-Ray McCloud III Atl. at Min. 51 KaVontae Turpin Dal. vs. Cin. 52 David Moore Car. at Phi. 53 Tyler Boyd Ten. vs. Jac. 54 Andrei Iosivas Cin. at Dal. 55 Calvin Austin Pit. vs. Cle.

Fantasy football Week 14 tight end rankings

Over his last three games, Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith has three touchdown catches and has averaged 24.4 PPR fantasy points.

Dallas Goedert (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Brock Bowers L.V. at T.B. 2 Sam LaPorta Det. vs. G.B. 3 George Kittle S.F. vs. Chi. 4 Trey McBride Ari. vs. Sea. 5 Jonnu Smith Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 6 Travis Kelce K.C. vs. L.A.-C 7 Cade Otton T.B. vs. L.V. 8 T.J. Hockenson Min. vs. Atl. 9 Tucker Kraft G.B. at Det. 10 Cole Kmet Chi. at S.F. 11 Kyle Pitts Atl. at Min. 12 Mike Gesicki Cin. at Dal. 13 *Dallas Goedert Phi. vs. Car. 14 David Njoku Cle. at Pit. 15 Will Dissly L.A.-C at K.C. 16 Pat Freiermuth Pit. vs. Cle. 17 Noah Gray K.C. vs. L.A.-C 18 *Jake Ferguson Dal. vs. Cin. 19 Evan Engram Jac. at Ten. 20 Tyler Conklin N.Y.-J at Mia. 21 Chigoziem Okonkwo Ten. vs. Jac. 22 Luke Schoonmaker Dal. vs. Cin. 23 *Ja'Tavion Sanders Car. at Phi. 24 Colby Parkinson L.A.-R vs. Buf. 25 AJ Barner Sea. at Ari. 26 Dawson Knox Buf. at L.A.-R 27 Grant Calcaterra Phi. vs. Car. 28 Tommy Tremble Car. at Phi. 29 Nick Vannett Ten. vs. Jac. 30 *Noah Fant Sea. at Ari.

Fantasy football Week 14 kicker rankings

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell boots one of his three field goals in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Vikings activated Will Reichard from injured reserve and cut John Parker Romo .

The Bengals placed Evan McPherson (groin) on injured reserve Wednesday and signed Cade York.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Chris Boswell Pit. vs. Cle. 2 Brandon Aubrey Dal. vs. Cin 3 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C at K.C. 4 Jake Bates Det. vs. G.B. 5 Chase McLaughlin T.B. vs. L.V. 6 Younghoe Koo Atl. at Min. 7 Jason Sanders Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 8 Blake Grupe N.O. at N.Y.-G 9 Tyler Bass Buf. at L.A.-R 10 Daniel Carlson L.V. at T.B. 11 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. Car. 12 Cade York Cin. at Dal. 13 Brandon McManus G.B. at Det. 14 Cairo Santos Chi. at S.F. 15 Jason Myers Sea. at Ari. 16 Nick Folk Ten. vs. Jac. 17 Jake Moody S.F. vs. Chi. 18 Chad Ryland Ari. vs. Sea. 19 Cam Little Jac. at Ten. 20 Will Reichard Min. vs. Atl. 21 Joshua Karty L.A.-R vs. Buf. 22 Eddy Pineiro Car. at Phi. 23 Dustin Hopkins Cle. at Pit. 24 Matthew Wright K.C. vs. L.A.-C 25 Anders Carlson N.Y.-J at Mia. 26 Graham Gano N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 27 *Spencer Shrader K.C. vs. L.A.-C

Fantasy football Week 14 defense/special teams rankings

In snowy conditions against San Francisco, the Buffalo Bills forced three fumbles and recorded a pair of sacks in their 35-10 rout.

Rank Team Opp 1 Minnesota Vikings vs. Atl. 2 Buffalo Bills at L.A.-R 3 Seattle Seahawks at Ari. 4 Los Angeles Chargers at K.C. 5 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cle. 6 Detroit Lions vs. G.B. 7 Green Bay Packers at Det. 8 Arizona Cardinals vs. Sea. 9 Chicago Bears at S.F. 10 Dallas Cowboys vs. Cin. 11 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Car. 12 Los Angeles Rams vs. Buf. 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. L.V. 14 New York Jets at Mia. 15 San Francisco 49ers vs. Chi. 16 New Orleans Saints at N.Y.-G 17 Cincinnati Bengals at Dal. 18 Cleveland Browns at Pit. 19 New York Giants vs. N.O. 20 Tennessee Titans vs. Jac. 21 Jacksonville Jaguars at Ten. 22 Atlanta Falcons at Min. 23 Miami Dolphins vs. N.Y.-J 24 Kansas City Chiefs vs. L.A.-C 25 Carolina Panthers at Phi. 26 Las Vegas Raiders at T.B.

