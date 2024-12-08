Advertisement

Fantasy football Week 14 cheat sheet: PPR rankings, sleepers

steve gardner, usa today
The biggest bye week of the season comes during the most important week for fantasy football teams. Stars such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Nico Collins, Joe Mixon and Terry McLaurin won't be available to help make that final playoff push, so fantasy managers may have to dig deep into their benches (or the waiver wire) to secure that all-important win.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

(*-check status before kickoff)

Fantasy football Week 14 quarterback rankings

With 13 passing touchdowns and four rushing, the Cardinals' Kyler Murray ranks ninth among quarterbacks in fantasy points this season.
With 13 passing touchdowns and four rushing, the Cardinals' Kyler Murray ranks ninth among quarterbacks in fantasy points this season.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Joe Burrow

Cin.

at Dal.

2

Josh Allen

Buf.

at L.A.-R

3

Jalen Hurts

Phi.

vs. Car.

4

Patrick Mahomes

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

5

Kyler Murray

Ari.

vs. Sea.

6

*Baker Mayfield

T.B.

vs. L.V.

7

Jared Goff

Det.

vs. G.B.

8

Geno Smith

Sea.

at Ari.

9

Jordan Love

G.B.

at Det.

10

Justin Herbert

L.A.-C

at K.C.

11

Caleb Williams

Chi.

at S.F.

12

*Brock Purdy

S.F.

vs. Chi.

13

Sam Darnold

Min.

vs. Atl.

14

Tua Tagovailoa

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

15

Kirk Cousins

Atl.

at Min.

16

Matthew Stafford

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

17

Jameis Winston

Cle.

at Pit.

18

Derek Carr

N.O.

at N.Y.-G

19

Aaron Rodgers

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

20

Russell Wilson

Pit.

vs. Cle.

21

Bryce Young

Car.

at Phi.

22

Will Levis

Ten.

vs. Jac.

23

Cooper Rush

Dal.

vs. Cin.

24

Aidan O'Connell

L.V.

at T.B.

25

Drew Lock

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

26

Mac Jones

Jac.

at Ten.

Fantasy football Week 14 running back rankings

Despite the Saints' struggles this season, running back Alvin Kamara has been a consistent contributor in both the running and the passing game.
Despite the Saints' struggles this season, running back Alvin Kamara has been a consistent contributor in both the running and the passing game.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Saquon Barkley

Phi.

vs. Car.

2

Bijan Robinson

Atl.

at Min.

3

Alvin Kamara

N.O.

at N.Y.-G

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

Det.

vs. G.B.

5

Josh Jacobs

G.B.

at Det.

6

De'Von Achane

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

7

Kyren Williams

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

8

James Cook

Buf.

at L.A.-R

9

Bucky Irving

T.B.

vs. L.V.

10

James Conner

Ari.

vs. Sea.

11

D'Andre Swift

Chi.

at S.F.

12

David Montgomery

Det.

vs. G.B.

13

Braelon Allen

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

14

Tony Pollard

Ten.

vs. Jac.

15

Chuba Hubbard

Car.

at Phi.

16

Aaron Jones

Min.

vs. Atl.

17

Najee Harris

Pit.

vs. Cle.

18

Isiah Pacheco

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

19

Isaac Guerendo

S.F.

vs. Chi.

20

Rachaad White

T.B.

vs. L.V.

21

Chase Brown

Cin.

at Dal.

22

Zach Charbonnet

Sea.

at Ari.

23

Nick Chubb

Cle.

at Pit.

24

Rico Dowdle

Dal.

vs. Cin.

25

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

26

Gus Edwards

L.A.-C

at K.C.

27

Devin Singletary

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

28

Cam Akers

Min.

vs. Atl.

29

Jaylen Warren

Pit.

vs. Cle.

30

Ameer Abdullah

L.V.

at T.B.

31

Ray Davis

Buf.

at L.A.-R

32

Tyler Allgeier

Atl.

at Min.

33

Travis Etienne

Jac.

at Ten.

34

Cam Akers

Min.

vs. Atl.

35

Blake Corum

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

36

Jerome Ford

Cle.

at Pit.

37

Sean Tucker

T.B.

vs. L.V.

38

Kareem Hunt

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

39

Emanuel Wilson

G.B.

at Det.

40

Raheem Mostert

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

41

Isaiah Davis

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

42

Kenneth Gainwell

Phi.

vs. Car.

43

Ty Johnson

Buf.

at L.A.-R

44

Jonathon Brooks

Car.

at Phi.

45

Kimani Vidal

L.A.-C

at K.C.

46

Tank Bigsby

Jac.

at Ten.

47

Ezekiel Elliott

Dal.

vs. Cin.

48

Tyjae Spears

Ten.

vs. Jac.

49

Ty Chandler

Min.

vs. Atl.

50

Christopher Brooks

G.B.

at Det.

51

Emari Demercado

Ari.

vs. Sea.

52

Kyle Juszczyk

S.F.

vs. Chi.

53

Carson Steele

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

54

Sincere McCormick

L.V.

at T.B.

55

Kenny McIntosh

Sea.

at Ari.

Fantasy football Week 14 wide receiver rankings

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come on strong late in the season, averaging 6.6 receptions and 102 yards over his last five games.
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come on strong late in the season, averaging 6.6 receptions and 102 yards over his last five games.

  • George Pickens hurt his hamstring in practice late in the week and will be inactive on Sunday vs. Cleveland. Mike Williams and Calvin Austin will be counted on to help fill the void.

  • Malik Nabers (hip) sustained a hip injury in Friday's practice and is questionable. He is officially active, but could have his snap count limited.

  • Ladd McConkey is dealing with a knee injury in addition to recurring shoulder issues and is questionable.

  • Since tweaking his shoulder on Thanksgiving day, CeeDee Lamb will benefit from extra rest to help him get ready for Monday night's game against the Bengals. He no longer has an injury designation.

  • After missing the past two games, DeVonta Smith was a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Ja'Marr Chase

Cin.

at Dal.

2

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Det.

vs. G.B.

3

Garrett Wilson

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

4

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sea.

at Ari.

5

Justin Jefferson

Min.

vs. Atl.

6

*Malik Nabers

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

7

CeeDee Lamb

Dal.

vs. Cin.

8

Drake London

Atl.

at Min.

9

Jayden Reed

G.B.

at Det.

10

Davante Adams

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

11

Tyreek Hill

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

12

DJ Moore

Chi.

at S.F.

13

A.J. Brown

Phi.

vs. Car.

14

Cooper Kupp

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

15

*DK Metcalf

Sea.

at Ari.

16

Jaylen Waddle

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

17

Puka Nacua

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

18

Tee Higgins

Cin.

at Dal.

19

Mike Evans

T.B.

vs. L.V.

20

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ari.

vs. Sea.

21

Deebo Samuel

S.F.

vs. Chi.

22

Jerry Jeudy

Cle.

at Pit.

23

Darnell Mooney

Atl.

at Min.

24

Calvin Ridley

Ten.

vs. Jac.

25

Jordan Addison

Min.

vs. Atl.

26

Jameson Williams

Det.

vs. G.B.

27

*Ladd McConkey

L.A.-C

at K.C.

28

Khalil Shakir

Buf.

at L.A.-R

29

Adam Thielen

Car.

at Phi.

30

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Ten.

vs. Jac.

31

DeAndre Hopkins

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

32

Jauan Jennings

S.F.

vs. Chi.

33

Keenan Allen

Chi.

at S.F.

34

Jakobi Meyers

L.V.

at T.B.

35

*DeVonta Smith

Phi.

vs. Car.

36

Amari Cooper

Buf.

at L.A.-R

37

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jac.

at Ten.

38

Mike Williams

Pit.

vs. Cle.

39

Xavier Worthy

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

40

Wan'Dale Robinson

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

41

Rome Odunze

Chi.

at S.F.

42

Xavier Legette

Car.

at Phi.

43

Brandin Cooks

Dal.

vs. Cin.

44

Michael Wilson

Ari.

vs. Sea.

45

Tre Tucker

L.V.

at T.B.

46

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

N.O.

at N.Y.-G

47

Quentin Johnston

L.A.-C

at K.C.

48

Christian Watson

G.B.

at Det.

49

Parker Washington

Jac.

at Ten.

50

Ray-Ray McCloud III

Atl.

at Min.

51

KaVontae Turpin

Dal.

vs. Cin.

52

David Moore

Car.

at Phi.

53

Tyler Boyd

Ten.

vs. Jac.

54

Andrei Iosivas

Cin.

at Dal.

55

Calvin Austin

Pit.

vs. Cle.

Fantasy football Week 14 tight end rankings

Over his last three games, Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith has three touchdown catches and has averaged 24.4 PPR fantasy points.
Over his last three games, Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith has three touchdown catches and has averaged 24.4 PPR fantasy points.

  • Dallas Goedert (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Brock Bowers

L.V.

at T.B.

2

Sam LaPorta

Det.

vs. G.B.

3

George Kittle

S.F.

vs. Chi.

4

Trey McBride

Ari.

vs. Sea.

5

Jonnu Smith

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

6

Travis Kelce

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

7

Cade Otton

T.B.

vs. L.V.

8

T.J. Hockenson

Min.

vs. Atl.

9

Tucker Kraft

G.B.

at Det.

10

Cole Kmet

Chi.

at S.F.

11

Kyle Pitts

Atl.

at Min.

12

Mike Gesicki

Cin.

at Dal.

13

*Dallas Goedert

Phi.

vs. Car.

14

David Njoku

Cle.

at Pit.

15

Will Dissly

L.A.-C

at K.C.

16

Pat Freiermuth

Pit.

vs. Cle.

17

Noah Gray

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

18

*Jake Ferguson

Dal.

vs. Cin.

19

Evan Engram

Jac.

at Ten.

20

Tyler Conklin

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

Ten.

vs. Jac.

22

Luke Schoonmaker

Dal.

vs. Cin.

23

*Ja'Tavion Sanders

Car.

at Phi.

24

Colby Parkinson

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

25

AJ Barner

Sea.

at Ari.

26

Dawson Knox

Buf.

at L.A.-R

27

Grant Calcaterra

Phi.

vs. Car.

28

Tommy Tremble

Car.

at Phi.

29

Nick Vannett

Ten.

vs. Jac.

30

*Noah Fant

Sea.

at Ari.

Fantasy football Week 14 kicker rankings

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell boots one of his three field goals in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell boots one of his three field goals in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Chris Boswell

Pit.

vs. Cle.

2

Brandon Aubrey

Dal.

vs. Cin

3

Cameron Dicker

L.A.-C

at K.C.

4

Jake Bates

Det.

vs. G.B.

5

Chase McLaughlin

T.B.

vs. L.V.

6

Younghoe Koo

Atl.

at Min.

7

Jason Sanders

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

8

Blake Grupe

N.O.

at N.Y.-G

9

Tyler Bass

Buf.

at L.A.-R

10

Daniel Carlson

L.V.

at T.B.

11

Jake Elliott

Phi.

vs. Car.

12

Cade York

Cin.

at Dal.

13

Brandon McManus

G.B.

at Det.

14

Cairo Santos

Chi.

at S.F.

15

Jason Myers

Sea.

at Ari.

16

Nick Folk

Ten.

vs. Jac.

17

Jake Moody

S.F.

vs. Chi.

18

Chad Ryland

Ari.

vs. Sea.

19

Cam Little

Jac.

at Ten.

20

Will Reichard

Min.

vs. Atl.

21

Joshua Karty

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

22

Eddy Pineiro

Car.

at Phi.

23

Dustin Hopkins

Cle.

at Pit.

24

Matthew Wright

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

25

Anders Carlson

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

26

Graham Gano

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

27

*Spencer Shrader

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

Fantasy football Week 14 defense/special teams rankings

In snowy conditions against San Francisco, the Buffalo Bills forced three fumbles and recorded a pair of sacks in their 35-10 rout.
In snowy conditions against San Francisco, the Buffalo Bills forced three fumbles and recorded a pair of sacks in their 35-10 rout.

Rank

Team

Opp

1

Minnesota Vikings

vs. Atl.

2

Buffalo Bills

at L.A.-R

3

Seattle Seahawks

at Ari.

4

Los Angeles Chargers

at K.C.

5

Pittsburgh Steelers

vs. Cle.

6

Detroit Lions

vs. G.B.

7

Green Bay Packers

at Det.

8

Arizona Cardinals

vs. Sea.

9

Chicago Bears

at S.F.

10

Dallas Cowboys

vs. Cin.

11

Philadelphia Eagles

vs. Car.

12

Los Angeles Rams

vs. Buf.

13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

vs. L.V.

14

New York Jets

at Mia.

15

San Francisco 49ers

vs. Chi.

16

New Orleans Saints

at N.Y.-G

17

Cincinnati Bengals

at Dal.

18

Cleveland Browns

at Pit.

19

New York Giants

vs. N.O.

20

Tennessee Titans

vs. Jac.

21

Jacksonville Jaguars

at Ten.

22

Atlanta Falcons

at Min.

23

Miami Dolphins

vs. N.Y.-J

24

Kansas City Chiefs

vs. L.A.-C

25

Carolina Panthers

at Phi.

26

Las Vegas Raiders

at T.B.

