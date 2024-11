Fantasy football Week 10 cheat sheet: PPR rankings, sleepers

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling heading into Sunday's divisional showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Dak Prescott will be out at least four games and top receiver CeeDee Lamb could miss Sunday's game as well. Meanwhile, the Eagles have won four in a row with Jalen Hurts coming off a week in which he finished as fantasy's No. 1 quarterback.

ON BYE: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle

Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

(*-check status before kickoff)

Fantasy football Week 10 quarterback rankings

After a somewhat slow start to the season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has turned into a touchdown machine, with at least three scores in each of his past three games.

The Cowboys put Dak Prescott (hamstring) on injured reserve. Cooper Rush will take over as the starter.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Lamar Jackson Bal. vs. Cin 2 Josh Allen Buf. at Ind. 3 Joe Burrow Cin. at Bal. 4 Jalen Hurts Phi. at Dal. 5 Jayden Daniels Was. vs. Pit. 6 Baker Mayfield T.B. vs. S.F. 7 Kirk Cousins Atl. at N.O. 8 Kyler Murray Ari. vs. N.Y.-J 9 Trevor Lawrence Jac. vs. Min. 10 Patrick Mahomes K.C. vs. Den. 11 Jared Goff Det. at Hou. 12 C.J. Stroud Hou. vs. Det. 13 Brock Purdy S.F. at T.B. 14 Aaron Rodgers N.Y.-J at Ari. 15 Justin Herbert L.A.-C vs. Ten. 16 Russell Wilson Pit. at Was. 17 Matthew Stafford L.A.-R vs. Mia. 18 Bo Nix Den. at K.C. 19 Sam Darnold Min. at Jac. 20 Derek Carr N.O. vs. Atl. 21 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. at L.A.-R 22 Drake Maye N.E. at Chi. 23 Caleb Williams Chi. vs. N.E. 24 Daniel Jones N.Y.-G at Car. 25 Joe Flacco Ind. vs. Buf. 26 Mason Rudolph Ten. at L.A.-C 27 Bryce Young Car. vs. N.Y.-G 28 *Cooper Rush Dal. vs. Phi.

Fantasy football Week 10 running back rankings

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has only played in six games this season, but he has five rushing touchdowns and ranks 10th at the position in fantasy points per game.

Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) could potentially be activated and make his season debut this week. The Niners opened up his 21-day practice window on Monday. Backup Jordan Mason (shoulder) may not be ready to return despite the Niners having a bye last week.

Brian Robinson remains week-to-week after missing the Commanders' Week 9 game with a hamstring injury. Chris Rodriguez came off the practice squad to lead the team in rushing last week.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Derrick Henry Bal. vs. Cin. 2 Saquon Barkley Phi. at Dal. 3 Bijan Robinson Atl. at N.O. 4 Alvin Kamara N.O. vs. Atl. 5 Kyren Williams L.A.-R vs. Mia. 6 Joe Mixon Hou. vs. Det. 7 Jahmyr Gibbs Det. at Hou. 8 James Conner Ari. vs. N.Y.-J 9 Breece Hall N.Y.-J at Ari. 10 Jonathan Taylor Ind. vs. Buf. 11 Aaron Jones Min. at Jac. 12 De'Von Achane Mia. at L.A.-R 13 Chuba Hubbard Car. vs. N.Y.-G 14 J.K. Dobbins L.A.-C vs. Ten. 15 D'Andre Swift Chi. vs. N.E. 16 Tony Pollard Ten. at L.A.-C 17 David Montgomery Det. at Hou. 18 James Cook Buf. at Ind. 19 Rhamondre Stevenson N.E. at Chi. 20 Najee Harris Pit. at Was. 21 *Jordan Mason S.F. at T.B. 22 *Brian Robinson Jr. Was. vs. Pit. 23 Chase Brown Cin. at Bal. 24 Javonte Williams Den. at K.C. 25 Tyrone Tracy N.Y.-G at Car. 26 Bucky Irving T.B. vs. S.F. 27 Rico Dowdle Dal. vs. Phi. 28 Devin Singletary N.Y.-G at Car. 29 Kareem Hunt K.C. vs. Den. 30 Rachaad White T.B. vs. S.F. 31 Austin Ekeler Was. vs. Pit. 32 Tyler Allgeier Atl. at N.O. 33 Travis Etienne Jac. vs. Min. 34 Ray Davis Buf. at Ind. 35 Justice Hill Bal. vs. Cin. 36 Raheem Mostert Mia. at L.A.-R 37 Antonio Gibson N.E. at Chi. 38 Isaac Guerendo S.F. at T.B. 39 Braelon Allen N.Y.-J at Ari. 40 Roschon Johnson Chi. vs. N.E. 41 Sean Tucker T.B. vs. S.F. 42 Jaleel McLaughlin Den. at K.C. 43 Emari Demarcado Ari. vs. N.Y.-J 44 Jeremy McNichols Was. vs. Pit. 45 Dare Ogunbowale Hou. vs. Det. 46 Ty Johnson Buf. at Ind. 47 Cam Akers Min. at Jac. 48 Trey Sermon Ind. vs. Buf. 49 Audric Estime Den. at K.C. 50 Jaylen Warren Pit. at Was. 51 *Tyjae Spears Ten. at L.A.-C 52 D'Ernest Johnson Jac. vs. Min. 53 Jaylen Wright Mia. at L.A.-R 54 Julius Chestnut Ten. at L.A.-C 55 Dalvin Cook Dal. vs. Phi.

Fantasy football Week 10 wide receiver rankings

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson made perhaps the catch of the year in the NFL when he hauled in this TD pass in Week 9 against the Texans.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. at Bal. 2 Justin Jefferson Min. at Jac. 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. at Hou. 4 *CeeDee Lamb Dal. vs. Phi. 5 Terry McLaurin Was. vs. Pit. 6 Garrett Wilson N.Y.-J at Ari. 7 Zay Flowers Bal. vs. Cin. 8 Malik Nabers N.Y.-G at Car. 9 *Drake London Atl. at N.O. 10 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R vs. Mia. 11 Courtland Sutton Den. at K.C. 12 DeVonta Smith Phi. at Dal. 13 Tyreek Hill Mia. at L.A.-R 14 Marvin Harrison Jr. Ari. vs. N.Y.-J 15 Ladd McConkey L.A.-C vs. Ten. 16 Darnell Mooney Atl. at N.O. 17 *A.J. Brown Phi. at Dal. 18 Brian Thomas Jr. Jac. vs. Min. 19 Khalil Shakir Buf. at Ind. 20 George Pickens Pit. at Was. 21 Quentin Johnston L.A.-C vs. Ten. 22 Jaylen Waddle Mia. at L.A.-R 23 Puka Nacua L.A.-R vs. Mia. 24 DJ Moore Chi. vs. N.E. 25 *Tee Higgins Cin. at Bal. 26 Josh Downs Ind. vs. Buf. 27 Wan'Dale Robinson N.Y.-G at Car. 28 Deebo Samuel S.F. at T.B. 29 Calvin Ridley Ten. at L.A.-C 30 Tank Dell Hou. vs. Det. 31 *Darius Slayton N.Y.-G at Car. 32 Davante Adams N.Y.-J at Ari. 33 Keon Coleman Buf. at Ind. 34 Diontae Johnson Bal. vs. Cin. 35 *Jauan Jennings S.F. at T.B. 36 DeAndre Hopkins K.C. vs. Den. 37 Demarcus Robinson L.A.-R vs. Mia. 38 *Chris Olave N.O. vs. Atl. 39 *Amari Cooper Buf. at Ind. 40 Rome Odunze Chi. vs. N.E. 41 Xavier Legette Car. vs. N.Y.-G 42 Xavier Worthy K.C. vs. Den. 43 *Michael Pittman Jr. Ind. vs. Buf. 44 Ray-Ray McCloud Atl. at N.O. 45 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Ten. at L.A.-C 46 Jordna Addison Min. at Jac. 47 Michael Wilson Ari. vs. N.Y.-J 48 Jalen Nailor Min. at Jac. 49 Keenan Allen Chi. vs. N.E. 50 *Gabe Davis Jac. vs. Min. 51 Demario Douglas N.E. at Chi. 52 Joshua Palmer L.A.-C vs. Ten. 53 Noah Brown Was. vs. Pit. 54 Andrei Iosivas Cin. at Bal. 55 Jalen Coker Car. vs. N.Y.-G

Fantasy football Week 10 tight end rankings

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a league-high 14 receptions for 100 yards on Monday night against the Buccaneers.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 George Kittle S.F. at T.B. 2 Trey McBride Ari. vs. N.Y.-J 3 Cade Otton T.B. vs. S.F. 4 Travis Kelce K.C. vs. Den. 5 Cole Kmet Chi. vs. N.E. 6 Hunter Henry N.E. at Chi. 7 Kyle Pitts Atl. at N.O. 8 Mike Gesicki Cin. at Bal. 9 Mark Andrews Bal. vs. Cin. 10 Jake Ferguson Dal. vs. Phi. 11 Sam LaPorta Det. at Hou. 12 T.J. Hockenson Min. at Jac. 13 Pat Freiermuth Pit. at Was. 14 Jonnu Smith Mia. at L.A.-R 15 Zach Ertz Was. vs. Pit. 16 Dalton Kincaid Buf. at Ind. 17 Evan Engram Jac. vs. Min. 18 Dalton Schultz Hou. vs. Det. 19 Tyler Conklin N.Y.-J at Ari. 20 Ja'Tavion Sanders Car. vs. N.Y.-G 21 Foster Moreau N.O. vs. Atl. 22 Josh Oliver Min. at Jac. 23 Colby Parkinson L.A.-R vs. Mia. 24 Juwan Johnson N.O. vs. Atl. 25 Will Dissly L.A.-C vs. Ten. 26 Taysom Hill N.O. vs. Atl. 27 Noah Gray K.C. vs. Den. 28 Nick Vannett Ten. at L.A.-C 29 Adam Trautman Den. at K.C. 30 Chigoziem Okonkwo Ten. at L.A.-C

Fantasy football Week 10 kicker rankings

Tyler Bass boots a 61-yard field goal with five seconds left to give the Bills a 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

The Vikings placed Will Reichard (quadriceps) on injured reserve and signed John Parker Romo .

Graham Gano (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve. He would replace Jude McAtamney for the Giants.

The 49ers could activate Jake Moody off IR this week after he missed three games with an ankle injury.

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ka'imi Fairbairn Hou. vs. Det. 2 Brandon Aubrey Dal. vs. Phi. 3 Younghoe Koo Atl. at N.O. 4 Justin Tucker Bal. vs. Cin. 5 Austin Seibert Was. vs. Pit. 6 Tyler Bass Buf. at Ind. 7 Chris Boswell Pit. at Was. 8 Chase McLaughlin T.B. vs. S.F. 9 Wil Lutz Den. at K.C. 10 Blake Grupe N.O. vs. Atl. 11 Harrison Butker K.C. vs. Den. 12 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C vs. Ten. 13 Jason Sanders Mia. at L.A.-R 14 Jake Bates Det. at Hou. 15 Evan McPherson Cin. at Bal. 16 *Jake Moody S.F. at T.B. 17 Cairo Santos Chi. vs. N.E. 18 Matt Gay Ind. vs. Buf. 19 Joey Slye N.E. at Chi. 20 Joshua Karty L.A.-R vs. Mia. 21 Jake Elliott Phi. at Dal. 22 John Parker Romo Min. at Jac. 23 Chad Ryland Ari. vs. N.Y.-J 24 Eddy Pineiro Car. vs. N.Y.-G 25 Nick Folk Ten. at L.A.-C 26 Cam Little Jac. vs. Min. 27 Riley Patterson N.Y.-J at Ari. 28 Jude McAtamney N.Y.-G at Car. 29 Anders Carlson S.F. at T.B.

Fantasy football Week 10 defense/special teams rankings

Rams safety Kamren Kinchens returns an interception for a touchdown in a Week 9 overtime win over the Seahawks.

The Bengals will be at the Ravens in the Thursday night game.

The Giants and Panthers will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Munich, Germany.

Monday Night Football has the Dolphins at the Rams.

Rank Team Opp 1 Denver Broncos at K.C. 2 Minnesota Vikings at Jac. 3 Detroit Lions at Hou. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers at Was. 5 Buffalo Bills at Ind. 6 Chicago Bears vs. N.E. 7 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Ten. 8 Los Angeles Rams vs. Mia. 9 Arizona Cardinals vs. N.Y.-J 10 San Francisco 49ers at T.B. 11 Indianapolis Colts vs. Buf. 12 New Orleans Saints vs. Atl. 13 New York Jets at Ari. 14 Houston Texans vs. Det. 15 New York Giants at Car. 16 Washington Commanders vs. Pit. 17 Cincinnati Bengals at Bal. 18 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cin. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. S.F. 20 Philadelphia Eagles at Dal. 21 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Den. 22 Tennessee Titans at L.A.-C 23 Atlanta Falcons at N.O. 24 Miami Dolphins at L.A.-R 25 New England Patriots at Chi. 26 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Min. 27 Dallas Cowboys vs. Phi. 28 Carolina Panthers vs. N.Y.-G

