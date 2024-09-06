Fantasy Football Week 1 Content Roundup: Rankings, sleepers, start-sit advice

Fantasy football season is officially back! And to help you get off to a great start, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 1 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 1 Rankings

Half-PPR:

PPR rankings

🧐 Week 1 Strategy

🔮 Season preview content

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

🎧 Listen

▶️ Watch