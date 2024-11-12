Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 11: Is Ricky Pearsall breaking out?

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Ricky Pearsall #14 and Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776151470 ORIG FILE ID: 2184036143

Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season is over after a thrilling weekend of football.

And if you play fantasy football, you’re already planning ahead with waivers after a busy slate of games.

That’s what we’re here for, a roundup of some of the players you could be targeting ahead of Week 11.

Some of the names below might be taken already, but if not, there are a bunch of dudes who could change your fantasy fortunes this season. Let’s run through them, in no particular order, and we’ve updated this after the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams played on Monday Night Football.

1. WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880974 ORIG FILE ID: 20241020_nts_se9_0397.JPG

We knew the first-round pick would break out at some point, and even though he's got to contend with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings, he might end up being a bigger part of the offense.

2. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881014 ORIG FILE ID: 20241110_jcd_ft8_0387.JPG

We've been here before with MVS -- he has explosive games but they're low volume. But the Saints need receivers and a deep threat to replace Rashid Shaheed, so maybe he's more of a thing going forward?

3. WR Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Adonai Mitchell #10 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown while defended by Daijahn Anthony #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776171326 ORIG FILE ID: 2167974332

Another rookie wideout who could be breaking out -- Michael Pittman's injury helped this week, but Mitchell could earn time after a big game.

4. RB Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 10: Audric Estime #23 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151468 ORIG FILE ID: 2184056780

Another rookie getting more playing time, and that could be a thing in Denver. Keeper leaguers, take note.

5. RB Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings

Nov 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby (25) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (27) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881016 ORIG FILE ID: 20241110_jcd_es0_0613.JPG

At some point, Aaron Jones may miss some games, so it's a good idea to pick up his backup.

6. TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Aug 13, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the pregame at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints need him to continue to be his Swiss Army knife self, so he could have some big games ahead.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 11: Is Ricky Pearsall breaking out?