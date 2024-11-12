Fantasy football waiver wire for Week 11: Is Ricky Pearsall breaking out?
charles curtis
·2 min read
Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season is over after a thrilling weekend of football.
And if you play fantasy football, you’re already planning ahead with waivers after a busy slate of games.
That’s what we’re here for, a roundup of some of the players you could be targeting ahead of Week 11.
Some of the names below might be taken already, but if not, there are a bunch of dudes who could change your fantasy fortunes this season. Let’s run through them, in no particular order, and we’ve updated this after the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams played on Monday Night Football.
1. WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
We knew the first-round pick would break out at some point, and even though he's got to contend with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings, he might end up being a bigger part of the offense.
2. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints
We've been here before with MVS -- he has explosive games but they're low volume. But the Saints need receivers and a deep threat to replace Rashid Shaheed, so maybe he's more of a thing going forward?
3. WR Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts
Another rookie wideout who could be breaking out -- Michael Pittman's injury helped this week, but Mitchell could earn time after a big game.
4. RB Audric Estime, Denver Broncos
Another rookie getting more playing time, and that could be a thing in Denver. Keeper leaguers, take note.
5. RB Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings
At some point, Aaron Jones may miss some games, so it's a good idea to pick up his backup.
6. TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
The Saints need him to continue to be his Swiss Army knife self, so he could have some big games ahead.
