Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 1: Adonai Mitchell is a good target

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Adonai Mitchell #10 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown while defended by Daijahn Anthony #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776171326 ORIG FILE ID: 2167974332

Fantasy football season is about to begin, and in this scenario, you've already drafted your squad.

But you should take a lap around the waiver wire to see who's available ahead of the season opener on Thursday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

That’s what we’re here to do, with a roundup of some of the players you could be targeting ahead of Week 1.

Some of the names below might be taken already, but if not, there are some dudes who could change your fantasy fortunes this season. Let’s run through them, in no particular order:

1. RB Samaje Perine, Kansas City Chiefs

Jul 26, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine (25) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-885898 ORIG FILE ID: 20240726_ijd_bd3_135.JPG

OK, we know Isiah Pacheco is the top RB in the Chiefs' offense, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still there. But what if Perine carves out a role as a pass-catcher in this amazing offense? Hmm.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 23: Running back Jordan Mason #24 of the San Francisco 49ers runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776158792 ORIG FILE ID: 2168137041

If Christian McCaffrey goes down, he's the next man up. An easy call.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) scores a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) attempts to stop him in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Indy is looking for a No. 2 receiver behind Michael Pittman, and this big rookie might be the answer, either right away or in a few weeks.

4. QB Bryce Young

Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Young was pretty bad last year. But he's got a new head coach and a year of bad football under his belt. Don't give up so fast on a No. 1 pick.

Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) holds balls during the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-885902 ORIG FILE ID: 20240724_jhp_ma1_0007.JPG

Here's what we know: he's had a ton of injuries. But we also know he was good before that, and that the Chargers will run a lot this season. If he went undrafted, go get him.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 1: Adonai Mitchell is a good target