Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 1: Adonai Mitchell is a good target
Fantasy football season is about to begin, and in this scenario, you've already drafted your squad.
But you should take a lap around the waiver wire to see who's available ahead of the season opener on Thursday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
That’s what we’re here to do, with a roundup of some of the players you could be targeting ahead of Week 1.
Some of the names below might be taken already, but if not, there are some dudes who could change your fantasy fortunes this season. Let’s run through them, in no particular order:
1. RB Samaje Perine, Kansas City Chiefs
OK, we know Isiah Pacheco is the top RB in the Chiefs' offense, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still there. But what if Perine carves out a role as a pass-catcher in this amazing offense? Hmm.
2. RB Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers
If Christian McCaffrey goes down, he's the next man up. An easy call.
3. WR Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts
Indy is looking for a No. 2 receiver behind Michael Pittman, and this big rookie might be the answer, either right away or in a few weeks.
4. QB Bryce Young
Yes, Young was pretty bad last year. But he's got a new head coach and a year of bad football under his belt. Don't give up so fast on a No. 1 pick.
5. RB J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers
Here's what we know: he's had a ton of injuries. But we also know he was good before that, and that the Chargers will run a lot this season. If he went undrafted, go get him.
