Fantasy football waiver wire after Week 1: Hello, Isaiah Likely and Greg Dortch

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is over.

And if you play fantasy football, you’re already planning ahead with waivers after a busy slate of games.

That’s what we’re here for, a roundup of some of the players you could be targeting ahead of Week 2.

Some of the names below might be taken already, but if not, there are a bunch of dudes who could change your fantasy fortunes this season. Let’s run through them, in no particular order, and we've updated this after the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets played on Monday Night Football.

1. TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews will still be a factor, but given what we saw out of Likely on Thursday, it's possible he'll get enough work week to week to be top-10 tight end.

2. WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals

Deep breaths, those who have Marvin Harrison Jr. on their teams. Better days are ahead. But Kyler Murray has chemistry with Dortch, who caught 6-of-8 passes for 47 yards.

3. WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

That Anthony Richardson throw to Pierce for a wild TD was sick. And while Pierce saw just three targets, there's some potential here to grab from the wire.

4. RB Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne Jr. had a fine day, but Bigsby is going to get more consistent work. He had 12 carries, which tells me the Jags are trying to lighten Etienne's workload a bit, which is smart.

5. RB Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders

We've been here before, albeit on a different team. But Mattison caught a touchdown passes and saw six targets and five carries. That's enough to put him on the radar.

6. RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker is really good, but we've seen injuries pop up. Charbonnet scored on Sunday, so he may get more work. Point is, it's a good idea to roster him.

7. QB Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

It wasn't the best of days for the former Bears QB, but I wonder how much Russell Wilson will play. Fields can be good in fantasy, so in deep leagues and superflex, he's worth rostering.

8. WR Allen Lazard, New York Jets

He caught two touchdowns on Monday from his pal Aaron Rodgers. Hmmm.

