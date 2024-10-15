Fantasy football waiver wire: Should you keep or cut these 6 players ahead of Week 7 in 2024?
You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 7 of fantasy football in 2024.
But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.
More bye weeks! That means you'll need to utilize the the waiver wire. Let’s help you with that.
1. WR Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers
OK, so this is tricky. Wicks has all the talent in the world, but he can't shine if he's injured and the receiver room has Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs all playing (also shoutout to Tucker Kraft! Him too!).
So I'm OK with dropping him, but with a tad bit of nervousness with that.
VERDICT: Drop him
2. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Just eight carries in Week 6, a bye week this week and who knows beyond that. This is Rico Dowdle's job now.
VERDICT: Drop him
3. WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers run, run and run some more, and that big game from Week 2 is very much in the rear view mirror.
VERDICT: Drop him
4. WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
He's also mega talented, but Will Levis can't get him the ball, which led to quite the rant. And, hey, maybe that rant leads to ... something. I'd still hold on to him on your bench in case that happens. But he's on thin ice.
VERDICT: Keep him
5. RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
He's hurt, Nick Chubb is coming back, the Browns offense is broken ... you know the drill.
VERDICT: Drop him
6. RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
He's also hurt, he's also in a bad offense, and Tony Pollard is awesome. HOWEVER! I think there's value in his receiving skills and you never know with Pollard.
VERDICT: Keep him
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Fantasy football waiver wire: Should you keep or cut these 6 players ahead of Week 7 in 2024?