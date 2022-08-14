Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

With fantasy football season right around the corner, eager GMs are already looking into ways to get the edge on their competition and come out on top of their leagues.

One way many look to get one over on their rivals is by identifying the next big breakout star, coming out of nowhere to score big points and shock opponents.

We've got you covered with some names to look out for that could really bolster your squad this season.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

With star quarterback Lamar Jackson finally healthy to start the season, it might be time for second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman to rise to the occasion.

Rashod Bateman has yet to make a name for himself in the NFL, but he is definitely one to watch out for as Lamar Jackson's likely number one option this season. (Getty Images)

Bateman's unique blend of skill and versatility gives him the potential to be an impactful number one option for the Ravens, the likes of which they haven't seen in over a decade. The 22-year-old only recorded 515 reception yards and one touchdown in 2021 after missing the first five weeks of the season through injury, then struggling to establish a good run of form in an injury-riddled Baltimore squad.

But with the departure of Marquise Brown, Bateman should become Jackson's new favourite target, and should entice interest from a lot of fantasy GMs come draft time.

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

Another second-year receiver, Elijah Moore is also poised for a breakout season after showing some glimpses of his potential in 11 games last season. The 22-year-old registered a modest 538 reception yards and five touchdowns in 2021, averaging 8.7 fantasy points per game, with most of his catches coming off throws from backup QBs like Joe Flacco and Mike White.

With the Jets banking on a big year for sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson after struggling as a rookie, Moore may be the deep threat that can bolster New York's dormant offence and help this young team begin their ascent back to relevance.

Look to pick him up in the middle rounds.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

With the majority of touches out of the backfield likely to go to star running back Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard could carve out a real role for himself as a threat in the passing game.

The 25-year-old registered 719 rushing yards and 337 receiving yards last season, scoring two touchdowns while averaging 7.8 fantasy points per game.

If Elliott runs into injury trouble again, Pollard should be able to take the reins and provide steady production as the number one running back option. And if he must hold things down as the second string, he could very well play an important role in the Cowboys' high-powered offence with his versatility as a ball carrier and his abilities as a receiver.

