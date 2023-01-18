Fantasy Football: Three bold predictions for 2023

We're barely into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but I think I can speak for most of the fantasy football community when I say, it's never too early to look ahead to next season! Whether you're already looking to defend your title or seeking redemption for a rough finish, fantasy managers' rest is short-lived; there's never a perfect time to prepare — because it's ALWAYS the perfect time to prepare.

As such, fantasy football analysts Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams deliver some bold predictions for the 2023 season in the video above!

Which of these fantasy predictions will come true in 2023?

Andy kicks things off with a player a lot of folks are talking about right now: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence just completed one of the most incredible comebacks in playoff history, but his fantasy performance this past season was nothing to sneer at, either. Lawrence finished as the eighth highest-scoring fantasy QB of 2022, and Andy thinks a top 3-5 finish is in the cards for 2023!

Is fantasy superstardom in the cards for Trevor Lawrence in 2023? (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Speaking of quarterbacks, Matt thinks the 2023 draft season will mark the return of elite quarterbacks to the first round — even in non-Superflex leagues!

Let's be honest: Quarterback was kind of messy in 2022 fantasy. You were lost in the wilderness unless you either A) drafted a top-three option or B) found a quality gem late. Everything in the middle, from the vets to the newer school, left us wanting more often than not. As such, the value of a Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and/or Josh Allen becomes even more magnified — maybe enough to get them back in the first round.

Tank moves away from the signal-callers to highlight a running back whom he thinks will crack the top five at his position in 2023: Seattle Seahawks rookie, Kenneth Walker! He explains the youngster's case in the video above — watch it now for all our analysts' full breakdowns for next season!