Fantasy football rankings for 2024: Niners' Christian McCaffrey back on top

Another season of fantasy football is upon us and it's time to kick off your drive to a championship.

This season promises to be one of the more wide-open one in recent memory, with a wide range of players worthy of a first-round selection in drafts -- and a host of potential sleepers just waiting to be awakened in the later rounds.

USA TODAY Sports is once again here to provide the tools you need to own the draft season and dominate your league. It all starts with our ranking of the top 200 overall fantasy players for 2024. We also have rankings by position, average auction values, sleepers, busts and more. And for everything in one place, including stats projections for all the top players, check out the annual Fantasy Extra issue of USA TODAY Sports Weekly, on newsstands Aug. 21.

With 1,459 yards rushing, another 564 receiving and 21 total touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl 58. He's the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy pick in 2024.

2024 fantasy football top 200 overall players

Rankings based on a standard 12-team PPR league, compiled by TheHuddle.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football rankings: Top 200 overall players for 2024