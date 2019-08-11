Fantasy Football Punishments: How do you 'reward' your last-place finishers?

We all have a bunch of reasons for playing fantasy football. It could be another way to express your love for football. Maybe you just love the fantasy game itself or you just want to have a good time with your friends, family, and leaguemates. Or maybe it’s the competitiveness of it — you want to win, to stand alone on championship mountain.

No matter the reason, we can probably all agree on one thing: None of us want to lose, and we definitely don’t want to end up in last place in our leagues, or else run the risk of going through a last-place punishment.

If you’re new to Yahoo Fantasy Football, you might be asking yourself: “Punishment?!”

Well, it’s pretty much the simple, natural order of things. The winner of the league obviously gets any number of prizes. So, naturally, many leagues have implemented a punishment of sorts for the last-place finisher.

These punishments can stem anywhere from the hilarious and humiliating to the creative and downright maniacal (in a good way).

We asked you, the fantasy community, to share some of the best last-place punishments from your league — and you didn’t disappoint!

Post-Party Test-Taking

Most of us took the SATs back in high school. That said, if you’re reading this and are still in high school and haven’t taken the test, this probably won’t be the aptest punishment for your fantasy league (but good luck on your SATs!). But if you’ve taken the SATs and high school is in the past, you can imagine how much you wouldn’t want to end up in last place in this league:

Last place (in their late 20s) had to take the SATs after a long night of partying. Would have happened in our league, too, if @feldough held up his end of the punishment 😉 — MH (@Themadhadder) August 8, 2019

Wheel of Misfortune

This one is actually awesome, but also terrifying. Like, imagine if you finish last in this league, and all your leaguemates get to come up with a punishment that is SPECIFIC TO YOU:

Punishment Wheel: every owner nominates a punishment idea. Last place finisher spins the wheel and does whatever punishment they land on. — Andrew Goltzer (@AGoltz1127) August 8, 2019

Attack of the Green

This one started out pretty fun ... until you read the end:

Loser pays for 8 greens fees for following year's draft day golf tourney, and picks up the tab at the draft. One year it came out to a cool $1,375. — The Cooriginal (@sflcomm) August 6, 2019

Photo-Finish

I’m sure you all remember this photoshoot:

Professional picture of the Prince Fielder SI pose — Matt (@marshallstars1) August 5, 2019

The Nugget Effect

I initially thought this wasn’t a punishment at all. Then I remembered all the times I’ve eaten a lot of nuggets, and realized it:

We made our loser eat 50 chicken nuggets. It’s not costly and you feel like shit for the rest of the day — ᴬ ᴶ (@ajbomaye) August 8, 2019

The Cowboy Combine

This one might be my favorite. There’s not much to say here — just watch:

What are some creative punishments you’ve heard of and/or went through? Let us know, and if you haven’t yet started playing on Yahoo Fantasy, join or create a fantasy football league here!

