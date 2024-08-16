Fantasy football 2024: Who are the top running backs to draft this year?
Running back is the quintessential fantasy football position. Although the NFL has seen a massive lean toward receivers as of late, a strong running back is essential to securing a fantasy championship. In today's day and age, finding a three-down back who can catch passes and gets good goal-line volume is an anomaly.
Such a running back not named Christian McCaffrey is impossible to find. It's a myth, a story we tell children so as to not expose them to the harsh realities of fantasy football at such a young age.
Still, that doesn't mean other running backs available can't win championships. In fact, this year, there appears to be myriad RB2-level talents ready to help you win your fantasy league. Here are the top running backs in fantasy football this year.
2024 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings:
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2023 stats: 272 attempts, 1,459 yards, 14 TDs | 67 receptions, 564 yds, 7 TDs
McCaffrey is as safe as running backs can get. He's in an efficient offense and is a bell-cow, finishing last season tied for second in carries across the NFL. He's also utilized heavily in the passing game.
2. Breece Hall, New York Jets
2023 stats: 223 attempts, 994 yards, 5 TDs | 76 receptions, 591 yards, 4 TDs
Breece Hall was a stud a season ago, and that was with opposing defenses stacking the box with Zach Wilson under center. So long as Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy, Hall should be in for another great year.
3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats: 214 attempts, 976 yards, 4 TDs | 58 receptions, 487 yards, 4 TDs
Robinson was remarkable as a rookie, but limited by former coach Arthur Smith's insistence on using Tyler Allgeier in key circumstances. Now Smith is out, and the Falcons have revamped their offense with the addition of Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Although reports out of camp indicate Allgeier will still have a role in this offense, it's hard to envision a world where Robinson isn't used in every important situation.
4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
2023 stats: 169 attempts, 741 yards, 7 TDs | 19 receptions, 153 yards, 1 TD
Taylor is one of the best pure runners in football, endlessly efficient when he's on the field. The only problem is that he has been plagued with lingering injuries the last two seasons, preventing him from returning to his 2021 form. Still, Taylor was great when he played last year. He started just seven games and still managed more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
2023 stats: 182 attempts, 945 yards, 10 TDs | 52 receptions, 316 yards, 1 TD
The expectation is that Gibbs will be used more at the goal line in Year 2. If not though, Gibbs will still be a solid option. He's used heavily in the passing attack and could be in for even more touchdowns this year.
6. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
2023 stats: 247 attempts, 962 yards, 6 TDs | 41 receptions, 280 yards, 4 TDs
Barkley will get some of his touchdowns vultured by Jalen Hurts, but Barkley is still a remarkably talented back. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Philadelphia though, and that could cut into Barkley's work in the passing game.
7. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 stats: 267 attempts, 1,008 yards, 11 TDs | 58 receptions, 476 yards, 1 TD
Etienne is the clear-cut lead back in Jacksonville. He's used in every situation and his usage in the passing game should lead to more receiving touchdowns. Of course, Etienne's poor efficiency on the ground is something to keep an eye on throughout the season.
8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
2023 stats: 228 attempts, 1,144 yds, 12 TDs | 32 receptions, 206 yards, 3 TDs
No running back was more efficient than Kyren Williams last season. He was a true three-down back, and couldn't be stopped by even the best defenses. However, Los Angeles just drafted Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 draft. Corum is a highly touted prospect, but this was likely just a selection to secure a backup for Williams considering the team was atrocious on the ground when he was out last year.
9. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
2023 stats: 205 attempts, 935 yards, 7 TDs | 44 receptions, 244 yards, 2 TDs
Isiah Pacheco is a pretty safe bet for 200 touches, solid efficiency and near double-digit touchdowns. Pacheco isn't a running back that will win leagues, but he will keep you in contention throughout the season.
10. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
2023 stats: 280 attempts, 1,167 yds, 12 TDs | 28 receptions, 214 yards
Entering his age-30 season, Henry has dropped off in efficiency the last few years. However, he now joins a much better offense in Baltimore. That could help his efficiency, but quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to take away some of Henry's touchdowns — and some of his workhorse usage, as well. That said, this is a Baltimore team that made even Gus Edwards relevant. If anyone can be a fantasy RB1 despite Jackson getting a good amount of carries, it's Henry.
2024 Fantasy Football RB rankings
Name
ESPN
Yahoo!
CBS Sports
NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey, SF
1
1
1
1
Breece Hall, NYJ
2
2
2
2
Bijan Robinson, ATL
3
3
3
3
Jonathan Taylor, IND
4
4
4
5
Saquon Barkley, PHI
5
7
5
4
Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
6
6
7
10
Kyren Williams, LAR
7
8
6
6
Isiah Pacheco, KC
8
9
9
8
Travis Etienne Jr., JAX
9
11
8
9
Derrick Henry, BAL
10
5
13
7
Alvin Kamara, NO
11
17
15
20
James Cook, BUF
12
13
10
12
Rachaad White, TB
13
14
12
13
Joe Mixon, HOU
14
15
17
17
Josh Jacobs, GB
15
12
11
18
De'Von Achane, MIA
16
10
14
11
Kenneth Walker III, SEA
17
16
16
15
Aaron Jones, MIN
18
19
26
24
Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
19
20
20
25
James Conner, ARI
20
21
23
14
David Montgomery, DET
21
18
19
16
D'Andre Swift, CHI
22
25
24
22
Zamir White, LV
23
24
18
23
Brian Robinson Jr., WSH
24
27
28
36
Jaylen Warren, PIT
25
26
27
27
Javonte Williams, DEN
26
30
25
26
Najee Harris, PIT
27
23
22
29
Zack Moss, CIN
28
32
33
34
Tyjae Spears, TEN
29
29
31
32
Tony Pollard, TEN
30
28
21
31
Austin Ekeler, WSH
31
34
35
28
Jonathon Brooks, CAR
32
35
29
21
Raheem Mostert, MIA
33
22
30
19
Devin Singletary, NYG
34
31
34
30
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
35
37
43
37
