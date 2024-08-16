Fantasy football 2024: Who are the top running backs to draft this year?

Running back is the quintessential fantasy football position. Although the NFL has seen a massive lean toward receivers as of late, a strong running back is essential to securing a fantasy championship. In today's day and age, finding a three-down back who can catch passes and gets good goal-line volume is an anomaly.

Such a running back not named Christian McCaffrey is impossible to find. It's a myth, a story we tell children so as to not expose them to the harsh realities of fantasy football at such a young age.

Still, that doesn't mean other running backs available can't win championships. In fact, this year, there appears to be myriad RB2-level talents ready to help you win your fantasy league. Here are the top running backs in fantasy football this year.

NFL News: Bills LB Matt Milano out indefinitely with torn biceps

2024 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

2023 stats: 272 attempts, 1,459 yards, 14 TDs | 67 receptions, 564 yds, 7 TDs

McCaffrey is as safe as running backs can get. He's in an efficient offense and is a bell-cow, finishing last season tied for second in carries across the NFL. He's also utilized heavily in the passing game.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets

2023 stats: 223 attempts, 994 yards, 5 TDs | 76 receptions, 591 yards, 4 TDs

Breece Hall was a stud a season ago, and that was with opposing defenses stacking the box with Zach Wilson under center. So long as Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy, Hall should be in for another great year.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2023 stats: 214 attempts, 976 yards, 4 TDs | 58 receptions, 487 yards, 4 TDs

Robinson was remarkable as a rookie, but limited by former coach Arthur Smith's insistence on using Tyler Allgeier in key circumstances. Now Smith is out, and the Falcons have revamped their offense with the addition of Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Although reports out of camp indicate Allgeier will still have a role in this offense, it's hard to envision a world where Robinson isn't used in every important situation.

4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

2023 stats: 169 attempts, 741 yards, 7 TDs | 19 receptions, 153 yards, 1 TD

Taylor is one of the best pure runners in football, endlessly efficient when he's on the field. The only problem is that he has been plagued with lingering injuries the last two seasons, preventing him from returning to his 2021 form. Still, Taylor was great when he played last year. He started just seven games and still managed more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

2023 stats: 182 attempts, 945 yards, 10 TDs | 52 receptions, 316 yards, 1 TD

The expectation is that Gibbs will be used more at the goal line in Year 2. If not though, Gibbs will still be a solid option. He's used heavily in the passing attack and could be in for even more touchdowns this year.

6. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

2023 stats: 247 attempts, 962 yards, 6 TDs | 41 receptions, 280 yards, 4 TDs

Barkley will get some of his touchdowns vultured by Jalen Hurts, but Barkley is still a remarkably talented back. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Philadelphia though, and that could cut into Barkley's work in the passing game.

7. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 stats: 267 attempts, 1,008 yards, 11 TDs | 58 receptions, 476 yards, 1 TD

Etienne is the clear-cut lead back in Jacksonville. He's used in every situation and his usage in the passing game should lead to more receiving touchdowns. Of course, Etienne's poor efficiency on the ground is something to keep an eye on throughout the season.

8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

2023 stats: 228 attempts, 1,144 yds, 12 TDs | 32 receptions, 206 yards, 3 TDs

No running back was more efficient than Kyren Williams last season. He was a true three-down back, and couldn't be stopped by even the best defenses. However, Los Angeles just drafted Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 draft. Corum is a highly touted prospect, but this was likely just a selection to secure a backup for Williams considering the team was atrocious on the ground when he was out last year.

9. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

2023 stats: 205 attempts, 935 yards, 7 TDs | 44 receptions, 244 yards, 2 TDs

Isiah Pacheco is a pretty safe bet for 200 touches, solid efficiency and near double-digit touchdowns. Pacheco isn't a running back that will win leagues, but he will keep you in contention throughout the season.

10. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

2023 stats: 280 attempts, 1,167 yds, 12 TDs | 28 receptions, 214 yards

Entering his age-30 season, Henry has dropped off in efficiency the last few years. However, he now joins a much better offense in Baltimore. That could help his efficiency, but quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to take away some of Henry's touchdowns — and some of his workhorse usage, as well. That said, this is a Baltimore team that made even Gus Edwards relevant. If anyone can be a fantasy RB1 despite Jackson getting a good amount of carries, it's Henry.

FANTASY FOOTBALL: 160 team names you can use from every NFL team in 2024

2024 Fantasy Football RB rankings

Name ESPN Yahoo! CBS Sports NFL.com Christian McCaffrey, SF 1 1 1 1 Breece Hall, NYJ 2 2 2 2 Bijan Robinson, ATL 3 3 3 3 Jonathan Taylor, IND 4 4 4 5 Saquon Barkley, PHI 5 7 5 4 Jahmyr Gibbs, DET 6 6 7 10 Kyren Williams, LAR 7 8 6 6 Isiah Pacheco, KC 8 9 9 8 Travis Etienne Jr., JAX 9 11 8 9 Derrick Henry, BAL 10 5 13 7 Alvin Kamara, NO 11 17 15 20 James Cook, BUF 12 13 10 12 Rachaad White, TB 13 14 12 13 Joe Mixon, HOU 14 15 17 17 Josh Jacobs, GB 15 12 11 18 De'Von Achane, MIA 16 10 14 11 Kenneth Walker III, SEA 17 16 16 15 Aaron Jones, MIN 18 19 26 24 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE 19 20 20 25 James Conner, ARI 20 21 23 14 David Montgomery, DET 21 18 19 16 D'Andre Swift, CHI 22 25 24 22 Zamir White, LV 23 24 18 23 Brian Robinson Jr., WSH 24 27 28 36 Jaylen Warren, PIT 25 26 27 27 Javonte Williams, DEN 26 30 25 26 Najee Harris, PIT 27 23 22 29 Zack Moss, CIN 28 32 33 34 Tyjae Spears, TEN 29 29 31 32 Tony Pollard, TEN 30 28 21 31 Austin Ekeler, WSH 31 34 35 28 Jonathon Brooks, CAR 32 35 29 21 Raheem Mostert, MIA 33 22 30 19 Devin Singletary, NYG 34 31 34 30 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 35 37 43 37

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ranking the best running backs in fantasy football 2024