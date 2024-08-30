Fantasy Football 2024 Draft Kit — rankings, mock drafts, sleepers and everything you need to win your league

The stretch run of the fantasy football draft season is here! To get you ready for one of the most important parts of the fantasy season, we've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice, in one place, to help you build those eventual championship-winning teams.

The 2024 Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft Kit is being updated daily and we’ll continue to add new content here all the way up until the season kicks off. So, whether you’re playing fantasy football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Draft Rankings

Once again, Christian McCaffrey is the consensus No. 1-ranked player for fantasy drafts this season. But the No. 2 pick and beyond isn't so clear-cut. Our expert rankings can help you make the best decision when you're on the clock.

Draft rankings (.5 PPR)

PPR rankings

Downloadable cheatsheets

2024 salary cap rankings tiers

Additional rankings analysis

Mock Drafts

The Yahoo Fantasy has conducted several mock drafts, with varying formats, to learn where their player convictions are the strongest and to help provide big-picture takeaways you can take into your drafts.

🧐 Draft Strategy

Whether you decide to go with a Hero RB strategy, wait on QB, go WR-heavy early or just wing it, our analysts have content available for every approach.

🤿 Deeper dives

Draft-Day Blueprint

This is it, your guide to building a winning fantasy football team this season, courtesy of Matt Harmon!

🗣️ Draft debates

📈 ADP Analysis 📉

Average draft position — and movement therein — is one of the primary resources available to fantasy drafters. Knowing how to use it optimally is a whole other can of worms — but we're here to help with that.

😴 😳 Sleeper Picks

There are few better feelings in fantasy than when that non-star draft pick erupts — when the sleeper awakens. Check out some of our favorite sleeper picks for 2024.

🚀 Breakout Picks

It's hard to win a fantasy football championship without drafting a breakout player or two. Just look at Raheem Mostert and what he did last year!

As always, we're here to help you identify those breakouts before they happen.

Quarterback Advice

QB is deeper than ever — but does that mean you should wait to grab one late, or should you prioritize a superstar dual-threat early?

Running Back Advice

Bijan Robinson and Breece Hall are two players with the ability to finish as the top overall fantasy player in 2024.

While the RB position isn't exactly the end-all, be-all like it used to be in fantasy, there has been an intriguing infusion of young talent as well as old faces in new places for 2024.

Wide Receiver Advice

The deepest position in the game, getting a strong WR corps has been a winning strategy the past couple of years. 2024 is no different.

Tight End Advice

For many seasons, it was Travis Kelce or bust at the TE position. Not so in 2024 — we've got some exciting toys to play with this season!

🏈 NFL Context Breakdown

Fantasy football might be a supremely player-based exercise, but knowing and interpreting the context around those players is important as well — like their team, division, schedules and the like.

🛒 Matt Harmon's Take-Shopping Series:



📸 Scott Pianowski's Divisional Snapshots:



August learnings

🎓 Fantasy University

Before getting into all the amazing content we have to offer this draft season, perhaps you'll be wanting a refresher on fantasy football as a whole. Or maybe you're playing the game for the first time and want an in-depth breakdown of the fundamentals. We have you covered: welcome to the one higher-learning institution anyone can get into — Fantasy University!

🎧 Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

What's better than one podcast a week? How about five? Matt Harmon is joined by the experts from Yahoo Fantasy and all around the fantasy football community to keep you up to date on the latest fantasy football news, rankings, sleepers, draft strategy and more every weekday from now until the end of the regular season.

Listen to or watch the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on your favorite podcast platform:

How to make your leagues better

