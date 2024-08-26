Fantasy football: 20 of the best team names for the 2024 NFL season

Fantasy football is great, and not just because you get to live vicariously through NFL GMs pretending you could do everything they do, but also because of the camaraderie that comes with joining a league. The lines that get crossed in the group chat, the subtle jabs at one another throughout the year, the collective bashing of your commissioner, all of it plays to that come-togetherness that makes fantasy football so appealing.

Another great aspect is the team names that league members come up with. They can be inside jokes, jabs, or just fun name puns. The last of which is undoubtedly the most popular. A clever pun involving a player on your team can earn applause from even people outside your league. So, here are the twenty best team names going into 2024.

Travis Kelce could do better: Based on the people in your league, this name could get you a ton of backlash, but that's the glory of this name. You didn't say what he could do better in. Given that 2023 was one of Travis Kelce's most disappointing seasons, you could argue that you weren't talking about Taylor Swift, merely pointing out that you know Kelce could do better than he did last season. This clearly has nothing to do with Taylor Swift. Plausible deniability. That's the name of the game.

Pukachu, I choose you!: Classic name play. While there are several ways to go revolving around the Rams' standout receiver's name, opting for a Pokemon reference is always a slam dunk.

O-Bijan Kenobi: Much like Pokemon, in a fantasy football league, Star Wars is almost always a hit. Given that Bijan is a popular first-round pick as well, basing your team name off your star player is an added bonus.

Kupp my life into Breeces: This is your last resort. Obviously, that's a joke, playing off the iconic song 'Last Resort' by Papa Roach. Of course, you will need Breece Hall and Cooper Kupp to make this name work. That's a tough ask, but if you have the 7th or 8th overall pick in a 12-man league, this is a very plausible name.

Django Achane'd: While the last name of Dolphins star running back DeVon Achane is pronounced Ay-Chan, not Ay-chain, this is still a reference that will hit your leaguemates right away. Plus, if anyone points out the pronunciation issue like I just did, you can just call them a "nerd" and they won't be able to recover from that.

LaPorta Potty: This was always going to be on the list. It's so simple, so crude, yet remarkable.

H-O-T-T-O-Deebo: A remarkable play on words involving both San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel and Chappell Roan's hit song 'Hot to Go.' Makes for a great team name and a chant to send your opponent whenever you beat them.

CeeDee EeeEffGee: It's never a bad time to teach the young kids of America the alphabet. Plus, combining the alphabet with fantasy football can get those kids hooked on the game before they even develop object permanence.

Keenan & Dell: Once again, this will require two players: Chicago's Keenan Allen and Houston's Tank Dell. However, once both players are acquired, this name is incredible, paying homage to the classic Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel.

Hit me Caleb, one Moore Time: For the Chicago Bears' fans out there, pairing up rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and his star receiver DJ Moore could be a league-winning combo. This name is perfect for it.

Baby got Dak: Any Cowboys fan will tell you that Dak Prescott is a league-winner this year. Are they correct? Probably not, but they can still show their excitement after snagging the Cowboys' signal caller with this team name.

Won't you be my Nabers?: Of all the neighbor puns you could do with Malik Nabers, this one is probably the best. Not only is it an homage to the greatest children's television show of all time, but it's also a question that begs your league-mates not to rip into you when they inevitably beat you.

You're not Worthy: Xavier Worthy is a breakout pick for a lot of people this year, and choosing this name could be very fitting if you start the season 4-0 thanks to Worthy's strong connection with Patrick Mahomes.

Just the Tua Us: Leagues are going to be inundated with league members naming their team "Hock Tua" or some variation with Tagovailoa on their team. Don't give into the pressure. Instead, go with something a little more clever, something that references a classic 1980's jam.

I Can Make the Bench Guys Good for the Weekend: If you, like many people, got into fantasy football due to Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, here's a very clever name that not only references your favorite musician, but also boasts about your ability to play matchups well. It's a win-win.

Hangin' with Mahomey: Classic. Never fails. A bit basic, but you certainly won't get made fun of for this name.

Lights, Kamara, Action: Remarkable wordplay also displays a bit of excitement for each week.

Etienne-tion Please: Whenever Etienne scores a touchdown for your team, dropping this in the group chat is sure to cause steam to come out of some people's ears.

Ja'Marr the Merrier: Ja'Marr Chase gets a ton of targets, and the more of those he can get, the merrier your team will be.