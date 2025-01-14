Fantasy Bundesliga tips: 10 players to consider for Matchday 17

In this Fantasy Bundesliga article, we will not be focusing on the most obvious picks such as Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

Instead, we will highlight players with a maximum ownership percentage of 20%, who could offer great value as differentials for Matchday 17.

Yannik Lührs, Borussia Dortmund (Defender, 1M, 4%)

The young centre-back made his first start for Borussia Dortmund against Bayer Leverkusen due to an illness outbreak in the squad and could retain his starting spot depending on the recovery of those who missed out on Friday. The Black and Yellows have a favorable fixture against Holstein Kiel and, as it is the first game of the matchday, their line-up will be announced before the deadline and shed light on whether or not Lührs starts again.

Diogo Leite, Union Berlin (Defender, 9M, 17%)

Since the change to the Fantasy scoring system, Leite has established himself as a popular asset, averaging 200 points at a price of 9 million. Leite's first game under Steffen Baumgart saw him score 192 points despite Union losing 2-0 Heidenheim, suggesting he'll continue to be a consistent Fantasy performer.

Mitchell Weiser, Werder Bremen (Defender, 13M, 9%)

Despite Werder's 4-2 defeat to RB Leipzig last week, Weiser still managed to rack up 361 points after getting on the scoresheet. As the Green and Whites look ahead to favorable fixtures against Heidenheim and Augsburg, the wing-back looks to be one of the best options in defence at the moment.

Matus Bero, Bochum (Midfieler, 6M, 1%)

If you're looking for a cheap enabler in midfield, Bero could be worth a shot as Dieter Hecking's men host St Pauli in a relegation six-pointer. The midfielder has been one of Bochum's best fantasy performers this season, averaging 149 points and scoring 297 and 160 in his last two games respectively.

Romano Schmid, Werder Bremen (Midfielder, 10M, 4%)

Playing in an attacking midfield role, Schmid has averaged 183 points this season, making him an attractive option, especially given Werder's favorable fixtures ahead.

Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund (Midfielder, 14M, 2%)

You could argue that it's been an underwhelming campaign for Brandt so far this season, but he's still managed to score an acceptable 192 points per game. In a game against relegation-threatened Kiel, where many of Dortmund's regular starters are doubtful, the attacking midfielder is one of those who should be nailed down to start.

Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig (Midfielder, 17M, 3%)

Simons returned from injury with a bang last week, scoring twice in Leipzig's 4-2 win over Werder. They now face a tough test against Stuttgart, but if Xavi plays as well as he did against Werder, he will be hard to stop.

Julien Duranville, Borussia Dortmund (Striker, 7M, 0%)

Given Dortmund's many injuries and absentees, Duranville could make a rare start on the wing against Kiel. If he's in the lineup, the youngster could be a great differential, although it's a shame that he's a striker and not a midfielder in the game.

Marvin Ducksch, Werder Bremen (Striker, 10M, 4%)

Werder's attacking talisman looks like a very solid pick for the price given his team's schedule.

Serhou Guirassy, Borussia Dortmund (19M, 16%)

Dortmund's star striker appears to be one of the players with the highest ceiling this time around as he faces a shaky Kiel defence.