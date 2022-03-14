  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy baseball MLB free agency and trade tracker: Impact of biggest of moves

Fred Zinkie
·Yahoo Fantasy Contributor
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Yankees
    New York Yankees
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Oakland Athletics
    Oakland Athletics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With MLB free agency back in full swing and the trade market active, we'll be tracking all the fantasy relevant moves. Fred Zinkie provides analysis on the most important transactions — check out all the latest!

Braves say bye to Freeman and hello to Olson

Fantasy managers and Braves fans were shocked on Monday, when Atlanta abruptly ended the Freddie Freeman era by trading for Matt Olson, who gets a small uptick in fantasy value via this transaction. Olson was likely going to a contender at some point in 2022, but getting the move over early is best for his fantasy potential, as he joins a Braves lineup that will be among the best in baseball when Ronald Acuna Jr. returns from injury. Olson should approach the 40-homer plateau and easily top the century mark in RBIs. I gave the 27-year-old a slight bump in my rankings, inserting him at 42 overall, up from 47.

The departure of Olson is another step in the A’s fire sale, and further ensures that Oakland regulars such as Sean Murphy, Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano will be part of a below-average lineup this season.

Yankees and Twins swap sluggers

From the Yankees perspective, the March 13 trade with the Twins makes plenty of sense, as the club moves on from an inconsistent relationship with Gary Sanchez and fortifies their lineup with Josh Donaldson. This trade represents a positive shift in the fantasy value of Donaldson, who gets an upgrade in both home ballpark and supporting cast. While injury potential will continue to limit the 36-year-old’s draft value, he has a Yahoo ADP of 210 overall and should now be selected near pick 150. The trade also appears to open up playing time for Kyle Higashioka behind the dish, but my guess is that the Yankees will make an additional move to fortify the catcher position rather than handing a No. 1 role to a 31-year-old with a lifetime .619 OPS.

This trade is more of a head-scratcher on the Twins side, although there is speculation that the team has dealt Donaldson to clear space for a free-agent acquisition. For now, Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez both have full-time roles at the hot corner and second base respectively. Arraez continues to be waiver-wire fodder but Urshela is a fine late-round pick in 12-team leagues. For Sanchez, the negative park and lineup switch should be offset by getting a fresh start in Minnesota. Still, I recommend that fantasy managers avoid drafting Sanchez due to a projected batting average in the range of .210.

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Carlos Rodon signs with the San Francisco Giants

Once a top prospect, Carlos Rodon bounced back from several underwhelming and injury-impacted seasons to be one of the best starters in baseball (2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 12.6 K/9 rate) on a per-inning basis last season. And the left-hander is now poised to continue his dominance after signing a two-year contract with the Giants. San Francisco has been among baseball’s best organizations in terms of getting the most out of their pitchers in recent years, including ranking third in the Majors last season in ERA by starting pitchers (3.44) despite not being blessed with anyone who was revered as a true ace. Backed by a winning team with a pitcher-friendly home park, Rodon should collect his share of wins and post ratios in the vicinity of a 3.00 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Carlos Rodon landing with the Giants is one of the bigger MLB free agency deals after the lockout ended. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Carlos Rodon landing with the Giants is one of the bigger MLB free agency deals after the lockout ended. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Of course, durability concerns will not leave Rodon’s profile, no matter which jersey he wears in 2022. The southpaw dealt with shoulder woes during the second half of last season and did not record a start of more than five innings after July 18. In fact, Rodon has logged IL time due to some variety of left-arm injury for six consecutive seasons. The Florida native should meet the expectations of fantasy managers who limit their expectations to no more than 140 excellent innings. I have moved Rodon up to No. 28 in the 2022 SP rankings and am now comfortable drafting him near his current Yahoo ADP (94 overall).

Twins trade for Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray fared well in three seasons with the Reds, posting a 3.49 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and a 10.6 K/9 rate. Not surprisingly, he fared best during that three-year stretch when working away from Cincinnati’s hitter-friendly home park (3.25 ERA). The move to Minnesota should be a positive one for Gray, as this is a favorable park switch and the Twins seem more intent than the Reds on competing this season. With a slight rankings upgrade, Gray now squeaks into the top-40 starters and top-120 overall players in my 2022 rankings.

This trade is also indirectly good news for the fantasy value of Luis Castillo. The Cincinnati fire sale is in full swing, with Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez being dealt on Monday, and Castillo should be the next pitcher who is traded to a contender.

[Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP]

Nelson Cruz moves to NL

Although the good news is that Nelson Cruz has chosen to continue his impressive career at age 41, he did not pick the best landing spot for his fantasy value. Fantasy managers would have preferred the veteran to join a club with a homer-happy venue and stacked lineup but will instead settle for plenty of RBI opportunities behind on-base machine Juan Soto. Cruz could produce 30 long balls and drive in 90 runs, but he might struggle to cross home plate more than 70 times in a shallow Nats lineup. His current Yahoo ADP of 119 overall feels appropriate in points leagues but a little bit rich in roto formats. The signing of Cruz by the Nats also represents a slight uptick in the draft value of Soto, who now has more potential to turn his high on-base percentage into a league-leading runs scored total.

Yusei Kikuchi signs with the Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi has shown flashes of excellence in his big league career but has never put everything together across a full season. For example, he roared out of the gate last year with a 3.48 ERA in the first half before logging a 5.98 mark after the All-Star break. His strikeout rate stayed consistent throughout the campaign, but his control rate trended in the wrong direction when he struggled down the stretch. Now a member of a Blue Jays squad that plays out of a hitter-friendly home park and is part of an offensively-charged division, Kikuchi initially appears to be someone who should be an afterthought in 2022 drafts. But pitching coach Pete Walker has recently done great work with pitchers, helping Robbie Ray break out while getting a bounce-back campaign out of Steven Matz and keeping the likes of Jose Berrios and Hyun-Jin Ryu on a successful path. I have enough faith in Walker to consider Kikuchi with a late-round pick in 12-team leagues.

[Try Yahoo Fantasy Plus for free to get premium baseball draft tools and more]

Alex Colome signs with the Colorado Rockies

The Rockies did not have a good closer option on the roster and Alex Colome has 155 career saves, which makes the right-hander the leading candidate to handle ninth-inning duties. Still, Colome usually posts a low strikeout rate and was ineffective (4.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP) with the Twins last season. There is a decent chance that the veteran compiles 20 saves but also posts ratios bad enough to negate any mixed-league value.

My best advice for Yahoo managers is to leave the 33-year-old undrafted and make him earn a fantasy roster spot by starting the season on a strong note. Meanwhile, those who held out hope for Daniel Bard (20 saves, 5.21 ERA in 2021) can likely move on to another reliever.

... And more to come — keep it locked!

More baseball analysis from Yahoo Fantasy

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcing the End of Flip or Flop

    Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife and costar Christina Haack recently announced that their popular HGTV series is coming to an end after 10 seasons

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Connor McDavid's OT winner sends Oilers past Capitals 4-3

    EDMONTON — It was one that almost got away for the Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner and added an assist as the Oilers emerged with a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday after allowing their opponents to tie the game with less than two seconds remaining. McDavid elected to shoot on a two-on-one and notched his 30th of the season 3:27 into overtime. “It's obviously always disappointing giving up a tying goal late in the game, especially that late in the

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage