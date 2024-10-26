Fans urged to back home Women's Rugby World Cup

Helen Nelson plays for Loughborough Lightning which partnered with men's Premiership side Northampton Saints in 2021. [Getty Images]

A women's rugby international hopes fans will get behind the World Cup as they will see action that "you wouldn't see in the men's game".

England is hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup across eight locations, which includes six games at the Northampton Saints stadium in Franklin's Gardens in August next year.

Helen Nelson, who plays for Loughborough Lightning, which is based at the ground and is a former caption of the Scotland team, said: "You can feel everyone getting excited, and it will only build throughout the year.

"I hope Northampton support next year's internationals because you will see fixtures and tries that you wouldn't see in the men's game."

The 30-year-old, who can play fly-half and centre, added: "Women's rugby is different and good in its own way... it is so exciting having games in your home town.

"We love playing at Franklins Gardens. It's an unbelievable pitch, and the crowds are just building all the time.

"It's a really good atmosphere, and we just feel welcomed by everyone that's there."

She said she "always hated being the odd one out" when she played rugby as a girl growing up in Inverness.

“I played as a youngster in Scotland, and I was always the only girl as much as I loved it, it was tough," said Nelson, who captained Scotland at the 2021 Women's Six Nations.

Helena Rowland is signed with Loughborough Lightning [Getty Images]

Her teammate, Helena Rowland, has 28 England caps and hopes to be playing for the Red Roses next year.

"I have played at Franklins Gardens for Lightning and for some international games," she said.

She was in the 2021 World Cup final, where England lost against New Zealand.

After a close game, the final score was 34-31, however, next year they are hoping to go one better.

"We have got an unbelievable opportunity to get it right next year in front of our home crowd," the 25-year-old fly-half said.

Follow Northamptonshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.