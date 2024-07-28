Advertisement

Fans Have One Word For Simone Biles As She Shrugs Off Injury In Paris Olympics Debut

ron dicker
·2 min read
Many fans described Simone Biles with the same one word on Sunday ― “tough.”

The U.S. gymnastics great earned the adjective big-time during qualifying at the Paris Olympics.

Hobbled by a lower-leg injury that she suffered in practice just moments earlier, an unfazed Biles topped her group in all-around points, announcing to the world that she was back.

Back from a disappointing 2021 Olympics in which she withdrew from the team final and all-around due to mental health stress and a case of the twisties. And back from sudden discomfort in her Paris debut that her coach described as a flareup of calf pain. Biles got taped up and kept excelling.

“Simone Biles is tough,” one observer wrote on X. “She is the GOAT for a reason.”

Another commenter couldn’t just leave it at tough.

“Simone Biles is super tough,” the person wrote. “... She’s fighting through, and doing great!”

Check out those and other “tough” responses:

