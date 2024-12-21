Fans and media react to the death of MLB legend Rickey Henderson

Two-time World Series champion Rickey Henderson, affectionately known as the 'Man of Steal,' passed away at the age of 65.

Henderson, with his unique playing style, was drafted in the fourth round of the 1976 Major League Baseball draft. He spent the first few seasons of his career playing in the minor leagues before moving up to the majors, where he played for the Oakland Athletics beginning in 1979. In his first full season with the Athletics, Henderson broke Ty Cobb's 65-year-old American League stolen base record of 96 by successfully stealing 100 bases. The next season, he surpassed Lou Brock's mark of 118 with 130 bags stolen.

Over the course of his 25-year career, Rickey Henderson showcased his versatility by playing for a total of nine teams, including the Yankees, Mets, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers, Angels, Mariners, and Blue Jays. This wide range of experiences allowed him to set numerous records, including the all-time records for runs scored with 2,295 and unintentional walks with 2,129. He also finished in the top 10 of MVP voting six times, winning the American League (AL) MVP award in 1990 after leading the league in runs scored, stolen bases, and on-base percentage.

Rickey Henderson's influence on the game extended beyond his personal achievements. He won two World Series championships, first in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics and again in 1993 with the Toronto Blue Jays. His election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 was a recognition of his impact on the sport. Henderson is widely regarded as the greatest leadoff hitter of all time.

Oakland Athletics left fielder Rickey Henderson in action during the 1990 season.

Social media reaction to Henderson's death

Fans took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the MLB legend.

The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Rickey Henderson. pic.twitter.com/cbrNd1RgBN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 21, 2024

Hall of Famer and MLB’s all-time stolen bases leader, Rickey Henderson, has died at the age of 65 pic.twitter.com/3vOB9GVFnz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2024

RIP Rickey Henderson 🙏



▫️10x All-Star

▫️2x World Series Champion

▫️All-Time Stolen Base Leader

▫️All-Time Runs Scored Leader

▫️1990 AL MVP

▫️3x Silver Slugger

▫️First Ballot Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/CkhCrVj9sl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 21, 2024

Sad day for our Hall of Fame family with the passing of Rickey Henderson one of the greatest to ever play the game you’ll be dearly missed Brother RIP Rickey 😢🙏 — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) December 21, 2024

Rickey Henderson was the most electric MLB player of my time. RIP pic.twitter.com/RwXyJVDB9n — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 21, 2024

When Rickey Henderson became the all-time stolen bases leader.



RIP. 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/sZgdASZb56 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 21, 2024

My absolute favorite Rickey Henderson story 😂 pic.twitter.com/cGftNLrooV — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) October 19, 2024

RIP Rickey Henderson 🙏🏻🕯️ pic.twitter.com/H0dCoJ5oY6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) December 21, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rickey Henderson death sparks outpouring of reactions for MLB legend