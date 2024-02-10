Fans being turned away at 2024 WM Phoenix Open as TPC Scottsdale reaches capacity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Just before the conclusion of the weather-delayed second round just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, tournament organizers temporarily closed all of the entrances to TPC Scottsdale. No more fans were being allowed into the tournament.

This is the first time this has happened in event history. It’s unclear what fans with tickets will do for now but if enough fans leave, then more fans could be allowed in.

Because there is so much congestion around the course, golf carts are also being parked. Typically, TV crews with big cameras or tournament or PGA Tour officials motor around the property throughout the day but with so much foot traffic, golf carts are being put away.

The tournament’s Friday and Saturday rounds were declared sellouts a few days before the tournament.

In 2019, tournament organizers stopped announcing daily attendance numbers. In 2018, the Phoenix Open reported the largest single-day crowd of 216,818 for Saturday’s third round as well as an overall attendance for the week at 719,179.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek