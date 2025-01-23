A fan at a Big 10 basketball game sunk a 90-foot putt and won a Porsche

We'll never get enough of the basketball tradition that’s everywhere these days: a fan has to putt the full length of the court into a ball-sized opening in order to win money or a car.

This time, it’s a Nebraska fan, and the prize isn’t just money or any old car. It’s a Porsche. That’s quite the car. And if you’re reading this, you know the result. That said, you have to watch this calm, cool and collected guy just tap it straight into the hole.

Amazing. Here’s the video, and we can’t wait to see footage of him in his new Porsche.

Full court putt.

Perfect roll.

For a Porsche.

Crowd ERUPTS.

Fist pump to pay it off.



10/10 atmosphere at Pinnacle Bank Arena. pic.twitter.com/ZLsA0hxxAo — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 23, 2025

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Fan wins Porsche with 90-foot putt.