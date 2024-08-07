Family affair: Three Gutschewskis grouped together at Korn Ferry Tour event

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Trevor Gutschewski talks to his dad, Scott Gutschewski, after winning the Championship Match on day six of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club on July 27, 2024 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Amy Gutschewski won’t have any difficult decisions to make as far as what group to watch during the first two rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship. That’s because the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit made it easy for her, grouping husband, Scott, and sons Luke and Trevor together for Thursday and Friday play.

Scott, or “Gootch” as he is affectionately called, is a 47-year-old journeyman pro who once went 10 years – 3,626 days to be exact – between starts as a PGA Tour member. He should be in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Tour’s Wyndham Championship, but he’s far enough down the alternate list that he decided to commit to his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the year in his home state of Nebraska. Scott has made just four of 16 cuts this season in the big leagues and not even a victory at the Wyndham would have earned him a place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin next week.

Luke, a rising junior at Iowa State, won the Nebraska Junior Amateur in 2020 and was one of six first-round co-leaders and one of four co-medalists at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship in 2022 at Ridgewood Golf Club. His younger brother, Trevor, just won the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills last month. The brothers are making their debuts in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in their hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, alongside their pops in the 9:57 a.m. group off No. 10.

Through the years, Luke has caddied for Scott on occasion, including several years ago at a Korn Ferry event in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Scott and Amy’s daughter, Isabelle, attends the University of Nebraska and is part of the PGA Golf Management program. As for their youngest, Isaiah? He’s only eight but has inherited the family’s passion for golf. Two years ago, Amy posted on Twitter after Isaiah made a birdie on the first hole of his first tournament: “And just like that, another one is hooked,” she wrote.

This family affair in the game just keeps getting better and it doesn't get much better for Scott, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, than a chance to play in a professional event alongside his boys.

“I thought there was a chance at some point Luke and I may kind of cross paths depending on how long I could still walk and everything,” Scott told Omaha’s CBS affiliate KMTV, “but yeah, Trevor was definitely a huge surprise [to play alongside at a Tour event].”

