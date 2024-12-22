Fallen French football hero Pogba gets an inkling of Corinthian spirit from Brazil

Paul Pogba was part of the midfield formations that helped France to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League trophy.

Paul Pogba's quest to resurrect his football career following an 18-month ban for doping took a strange twist this week after the directors of an escort agency in Brazil said they wanted to help finance a deal to bring him to Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

Pogba, 31, has been linked with several clubs since the Italian giants Juventus said last month that they no longer wanted his services when his punishment ends next March.

The Fatal Model agency said on social media that it was in talks with Corinthians to land the midfielder.

"Can you imagine seeing the French star wearing the Timão shirt?" said the message referring to one of the club's nicknames. "Our proposal is to help make this dream come true."

The club, founded in 1910 by five railway workers who saw a game of London-based Corinthian FC during their tour of Brazil, has become one of the most successful sides in the country.

On Tuesday, club executives confirmed they had been contacted by the agency.

"No negotiations are underway," said a post on social media. "The club thanks the company for its interest," it added.

Pogba rose to prominence at Manchester United as a teenager but frustrated by his lack of opportunities he moved to Juventus in 2012.

During his four years in the Italian top flight he won eight trophies including four Serie A titles. He returned to Manchester United in 2016 for a world record transfer fee of 105 million euros.

In his first season back in north-western England, he won the League Cup and the Europa League.

Return



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Injury rules Paul Pogba out of France squad for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Police investigate extortion claims by French football star Paul Pogba

France World Cup winner Pogba faces four-year ban after testing positive for testosterone