Falcons will reportedly cut QB Kirk Cousins before $10M roster bonus is due

It will be the second straight offseason that Cousins is a free agent.

The Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins will reportedly part ways after the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 36-year-old quarterback, who is in his first season with the Falcons, is expected to be cut before March 17, which is when he is due a $10 million roster bonus.

After head coach Raheem Morris announced this week that rookie Michael Penix Jr. would take over at quarterback for the rest of the season, a split with Cousins seemed inevitable.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal in the offseason to join the Falcons after six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Two months after that free agent deal, Atlanta used the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft on Penix.

