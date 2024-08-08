Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore to miss season after knee injury in training camp

Rondale Moore was traded to the Falcons earlier this offseason in a deal that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona

Rondale Moore’s debut with the Atlanta Falcons will have to wait another year.

The Falcons ruled Moore out for the entire 2024 campaign on Thursday afternoon, just one day after he went down with a season-ending knee injury in a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.

Specifics of his injury are not yet known, but the Falcons placed him in the season-ending injured reserve list officially on Thursday.

Moore went down near the end of practice in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday during 11-on-11 drills. Moore was on the opposite side of the play when he went down suddenly in the end zone, which led to him being carted off the field in an aircast. It’s unclear if there was any contact when Moore fell.

Practice then ended about 40 minute early after Moore’s injury.

Moore had 352 receiving yards and one touchdown last season with the Arizona Cardinals, who first selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Purdue. Moore was dealt to the Falcons earlier this offseason in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Moore was entering the final year of his initial four-year, $6.9 million deal this season.

Moore joined a Falcons team attempting to make the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons this fall under new quarterback Kirk Cousins, who they signed to a four-year, $180 million deal in March. Atlanta also selected former Washington star Michael Penix Jr. with their first pick in the NFL Draft earlier this spring. The Falcons, who went 7-10 for a third straight campaign last fall, will open their season on Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons and Dolphins will square off in the first of three preseason games on Friday night.