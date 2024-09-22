Falcons vs. Chiefs live updates: How to watch, predictions for 'Sunday Night Football'

The Kansas City Chiefs will try and stay hot in Hotlanta vs. the Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs escaped Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2 with a win over AFC rival Cincinnati. Mired in controversy, the Bengals committed a pass interference penalty to put the Chiefs in position to later boot the game-winning field goal through the uprights.

The Chiefs face a tough opponent in the Falcons. After the Falcons were stifled in Week 1 by the Steelers, they bounced back with a last-minute win over the Eagles. Kirk Cousins didn't look quite himself in the matchup, but he drove the Falcons down the field when they needed it most. He connected with Drake London for the tying score, and Younghoe Koo knocked through the extra point to take the lead.

Coincidentally, Mahomes hasn't quite looked like himself just yet, either. With a pair of interceptions in the Chiefs' matchup vs. the Bengals, the two-time MVP looked human. The Falcons will hope that is the version of Mahomes their upstart defense faces come Sunday night.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the Week 3 "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Chiefs and Falcons.

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

What time is Chiefs at Falcons?

Chiefs at Falcons will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

How to watch Falcons vs. Chiefs

TV channel: NBC

The game will air on NBC and Peacock. The game is also available to stream for free on Fubo.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be on the call, with Melissa Stark adding reports from the field for NBC.

Falcons vs. Chiefs predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the "Sunday Night Football" matchup will shake out:

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 25, Falcons 23

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 26, Falcons 20

Richard Morin: Falcons 24, Chiefs 21

Jordan Mendoza: Chiefs 23, Falcons 19

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Falcons vs. Chiefs live updates: How to watch, predictions, picks