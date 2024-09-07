Can Falcons rise up to meet lofty expectations for fortified roster?

Six consecutive losing seasons typically isn't the recipe for selling out your season tickets.

But apparently the Atlanta Falcons have a different formula. After signing the NFL's biggest free agency prize in quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Falcons have sold out their season tickets for the first time in 20 years.

Yes, the Falcons are suddenly a hot ticket as they also begin a new era under new coach Raheem Morris against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Obviously, the expectations are a little higher than normal," Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III told USA TODAY Sports. "That's good, when you've got expectations. That means you're doing something right. You've got some momentum going in the right direction. At the end of the day, none of that matters if you don't execute day in and day out. We'll see what happens."

Cousins, with first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. in the wings, addresses the team's most glaring issue. He's installed to solidify a unit already possessing prime young talent with running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London. They also added free agent receiver Darnell Mooney. And the O-line remains intact, led by Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom and veteran left tackle Jake Matthews.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Within the past month, the Falcons also added two significant, Pro Bowl-credentialed pieces for their defense, trading for edge rusher Matthew Judon and signing free agent Justin Simmons.

Clearly, they won the offseason, which is why many experts have picked the Falcons to claim the NFC South division title has been won the past three seasons by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the expectations are also reflected with a schedule that features three prime-time showcase games within the first five weeks.

"Atlanta, they need football to be back," said Bates, mindful that the Falcons last posted a winning season and playoff berth in 2017. "We're excited about the expectations, but we've got to put in the work day in and day out."

It shouldn't take long to see if they can live up to the hype, with the Eagles, Chiefs and Bucs on the early-season docket.

Dallas' defensive makeover: 'A little bit of pandemonium'

If Mike Zimmer's return to the Dallas Cowboys means the defense won't resemble the unit that was shredded by the Packers during the shocking first-round playoff loss in January, then maybe there's truly hope that Jerry Jones' franchise will be more than a tease this time around. Zimmer was lured back to coordinate the defense after Dan Quinn left to become Washington Commanders coach.

A key barometer exists with All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. With creative twists, Zimmer could help one of the versatile and talented players in the NFL reach a higher level.

It will also be interesting to see how well players adjust to the heavy use of disguises that mark Zimmer's designs. Dallas opens on Sunday at the Cleveland Browns.

"It's about a little bit of theatrics, along with some hard-nosed football," linebacker Eric Kendricks told USA TODAY Sports.

Kendricks, a 10th-year veteran, was one of the few free agents that cap-strapped Dallas added during the offseason, and there's no mystery as to why. He played seven seasons under Zimmer with the Minnesota Vikings and clearly can help his new teammates acclimate to Zimmer's schemes.

What does Kendricks tell teammates about all of those disguised coverages and rushes?

"It's a little bit of pandemonium, a little bit of 'hectedness,'" he said. "We have to learn the game a lot more than these guys have been called to in the past. Know where your help is, and who's got who. Because when things change up really quickly, you've got to have each other's back."

Quick slants

On a night when Patrick Mahomes surpassed Len Dawson's record to become the Chiefs' all-time leading passer, it was also notable that the star quarterback snagged his second career reception just before halftime during the Thursday night victory against the Ravens. Like Mahomes' first career catch, the 2-yard gain came off a deflection of a pass he threw – and was significant as he jumped between two defenders to prevent an interception and allowed Kansas City to continue chewing up the clock. And, of course, given the creative wrinkles that Chiefs coach Andy Reid is noted for has never resulted in a play where he is targeted for a pass, it gives Mahomes an idea. "I know I only got 2 yards, but I thought it was a pretty good catch," Mahomes said. "So, maybe (it could) get Coach Reid to throw me a pass here somewhere."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can Atlanta Falcons rise up to meet lofty new expectations?