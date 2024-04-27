Falcons pick Oregon DE Brandon Dorlus in fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft. What to know

The Atlanta Falcons selected Oregon DE Brandon Dorlus with the 109th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Dorlus was the Ducks’ leader in sacks and passes defended in 2023 en route to first-team all-Pac-12 honors. Here's everything you need to know about Dorlus.

Brandon Dorlus scouting report

Dorlus, who was named first-team all-Pac-12 in 2023, is a disruptive pass rusher who has the proven versatility to play anywhere along the defensive line. He led the Ducks last season with career-highs in sacks (five) and passes defended (nine) — which was also a high among defensive lineman in the Pac-12, and seventh-most in the conference overall. He was seventh in the conference with 47 total quarterback pressures.

Brandon Dorlus height, weight

Dorlus is listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 lbs. He is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and attended Deerfield Beach High School (Fla.).

Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus goes through positional drills.

Brandon Dorlus college stats

Across 57 career games, Dorlus tallied 106 tackles (including 27 tackles for loss), 12 sacks, and 13 passes defended.

Brandon Dorlus highlights

Jeffrey Bassa intercepts Tyler Shough's pass and runs it in to secure Oregon's 38-30 win over Texas Tech

In Oregon’s second game of the 2023 season, on the road in Lubbock against Texas Tech, Dorlus recovered a fumble and also pressured Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough into throwing an interception that was returned for a game-sealing TD by linebacker Jeffrey Bassa with 35 seconds to play in the 38-30 win. He also had an impressive performance in a loss to Washington, as he sacked QB Michael Penix Jr. once and was credited with seven pressures.

Brandon Dorlus NFL combine measurables

Dorlus had a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran 4.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 7.43 in the 3-cone drill. Both times were second-fastest among all defensive tackles. He also had a broad jump of 9 feet, 3 inches.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Falcons pick Oregon DE Brandon Dorlus in 2024 NFL Draft. What to know