Falcons don't see quarterback controversy with Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. on board

Falcons coach Raheem Morris insists there's no quarterback controversy in Atlanta, even though the team used the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NFL draft to take Washington's Michael Penix Jr. − just one month after signing veteran Kirk Cousins to a four-year free agent contract.

"We came up with a decision, this is what we plan to do. And Kirk does not have to look over his shoulder every time he throws a bad pass," Morris told reporters at the Falcons' post-draft press conference. "So I know I'm going to have to tell you guys once or twice that that is not the case."

Atlanta's selection of Penix was perhaps the biggest surprise of the entire draft, even catching Cousins off-guard.

Raheem Morris was introduced as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, 2024. He takes over a team that finished 7-10 last season.

Morris said he and general manager Terry Fontenot knew they would be criticized for taking Penix ahead of where most experts had him slotted, especially after just signing Cousins.

"I hate for it to be like the story of the draft. I know it will be. That's just how our world is based and is driven," said Morris, who was hired in February to succeed fired head coach Arthur Smith. "It's what people want to see; it's piqued more interest. What's (Travis) Kelce's girlfriend's name? I feel like her right now. I'm Taylor Swift and Terry is Kelce, I guess."

However, Morris said it's important for the team to have a plan of "succession," considering Cousins is 35 years old and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury.

Though he was only informed about the decision to take Penix when the team was on the clock, Cousins still reached out to the rookie after the pick was announced.

"We had a very good conversation," Penix said Friday. "I’m going to keep (the conversation) just between me and him right now, but it was definitely a good conversation. I'm super excited to work with him and he said he’s the same with me."

