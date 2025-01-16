Falcons continue search for defensive coordinator by interviewing Jets' interim coach Jeff Ulbrich

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued their search for a defensive coordinator by conducting a virtual interview with New York Jets interim coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the team announced Wednesday.

The talks with Ulbrich, a former Atlanta assistant, came after the Falcons announced on Tuesday they interviewed Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers on Saturday following their 8-9 finish.

Ulbrich was 3-9 as interim coach after the Jets fired coach Robert Saleh, who also could be a candidate to lead Atlanta’s defense. Saleh has interviewed to be San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.

Ulbrich also interviewed for the Jets’ full-time head coaching job on Monday. He was an assistant for Atlanta from 2015-20.

During his time with the Falcons, Ulbrich served as linebackers coach (2015-19), assistant head coach/linebackers (2020) and interim defensive coordinator (2020).

Martindale was the New York Giants' defensive coordinator from 2022-23. He previously served as defensive coordinator with Denver and Baltimore. Martindale served on the Ravens' staff from 2012-21 and also previously coached for the Raiders.

The Falcons ranked 23rd in the league in total defense and with their average of 24.9 points per game allowed. They had a losing record and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

