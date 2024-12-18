Falcons coach Raheem Morris declines to commit to Kirk Cousins as starting QB: Is it Michael Penix Jr. time?

Less than 24 hours after a tepid performance in a close win over a two-win Raiders team, Falcons coach Raheem Morris is not ready to commit to Kirk Cousins moving forward.

After a flight home from Las Vegas, Morris was asked on Monday if Cousins will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New York Giants. Here's what he had to say:

"We just got back, man," Morris said via ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "We've still got to go through all that process like we always do. Obviously getting back late last night, getting a big-time win."

Morris then acknowledged that the Falcons need better play at quarterback.

"It's always going to be those question marks when it comes to head coach, when it comes to the quarterback," Morris continued, per the Falcons' team website. "And you got to be really transparent about it. We got to play better.

"I think that's the thing that's got to be put out there, that we got to play better, and that's the thing that's got to be addressed. This thing's got to happen in order for us to find ways to win versus our next opponent, which is the New York Giants."

That's not a statement announcing a change at quarterback. But it's first time this season that Morris has wavered when speaking about Cousins' status as Atlanta's starter.

Morris has faced questions about Cousins before, most notably after a four-game losing streak in which Cousins threw eight interceptions and zero touchdowns. Until Monday, Morris remained steadfast in his support for Cousins.

“Kirk’s our quarterback," Morris said on Dec. 9 after a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. "Kirk is the guy that’s going to lead us."

Cousins threw two interceptions and no touchdowns in that 42-21 loss to his former team. The loss to the Vikings capped Atlanta's four-game losing streak that put them on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture.

Will the Falcons make a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr? (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Then came Monday night's game. The Falcons held on for a 15-9 win, but failed to secure the victory over a Raiders team with the worst record in the NFL until the game's final snap. Atlanta's offense scored just one touchdown despite starting most of its drives in premium field position on a night where the Falcons' defense forced a fumble near midfield and their special teams blocked two punts.

Cousins was inaccurate on multiple throws downfield and struggled with mobility limitations that have plagued him since he suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season. He finished the night completing 11 of 17 passes for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

With the win, the Falcons improved to 7-7 to remain in the playoff picture. But thanks to the four-game losing streak, they're a long shot to make the postseason after a 6-3 start. The midseason swoon has prompted calls for the Falcons to switch to first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr., whom they selected with the eighth overall pick in April's draft.

Morris wasn't so quick to dismiss the idea on Tuesday. The Falcons are fighting for their season and may need wins over the Giants, Commanders and Panthers over their last three games to have a shot at the playoffs. Will Cousins lead the charge, or will Penix get a shot with the postseason at stake?