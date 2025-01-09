'Faith & trust' paying off for Hibs but Kettlewell aims to puncture revival
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell believes Hibs are now reaping the rewards of showing "faith and trust" in novice manager David Gray after a tumultuous start to the season.
Kettlewell takes his side to Easter Road on Saturday looking to end Hibs' six-game unbeaten run that has lifted them from bottom of the table to seventh spot and kept Gray in a job.
"That's what I absolutely believe in. I think you need a trust, I think you need a backing," said Kettlewell.
"Sometimes you need people to shut out noise that's out there because I always talk about how knee jerk this is, this whole thing that people want to create stories and write you off before you even get a chance to do a job.
"Certain things in football just don't happen overnight, and sometimes you do well and then you take two or three steps backwards, that's how that goes.
"I experienced a similar thing myself last season and had a group of people here at the football club that backed me to the hilt.
"But sometimes you need that faith and that trust in people - you can't just can't keep changing things all the time and expect to get a better version.
"I think David has certainly shown that, this recent run is something that they've been working towards."