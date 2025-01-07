(From L) US actor Tom Pelphrey and US actress Kaley Cuoco arrive for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776243596 ORIG FILE ID: 2192007314

Kaley Cuoco is not here to be a loser. She only has time for winning, as her NFL fandom very clearly illustrates. Cuoco is a self-described fair-weather fan and jumps from team-to-team based on who's having the most success.

As such, she couldn't relate less to her fiancé's style of fandom, which apparently involves a whole lot of losing. On a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Cuoco told host Jimmy Fallon that her husband-to-be, Tom Pelphrey, manages 10 different fantasy football teams and it's "just a life of football... and anger, and unhappiness and a lot of losing."

As someone who manages just three fantasy football teams and considers that to be two too many, ten sounds like literal hell. Exactly what she described it to be. And as someone who roots for the New York Giants, being a fair-weather fan doesn't sound so bad. Maybe the The Flight Attendant actress has this whole football thing figured out.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 'Fair-weather fan' Kaley Cuoco can’t comprehend her fiancé having 10 fantasy football teams