What is a fair catch kick? Chargers' Cameron Dicker converts first since 1976

The Los Angeles Chargers just did something that hasn't been done in an NFL game since 1976: successfully executed a fair catch kick. But what is a fair catch kick?

According to the NFL rules, if a player makes a fair catch, his team may attempt a kick from the spot rather than begin its next possession. If the kick goes through the goalposts on the scoring end of the field, it's worth three points — as many as a field goal.

On a fair catch kick, the ball does not have to be snapped, and the kicker can have a bigger running start before kicking the ball. Essentially, it's just like a kickoff attempt but with a holder instead of a tee.

Dicker attempted the 65-yard fair catch kick after the Denver Broncos' punt coverage team was flagged for fair catch interference at the end of the first half of Thursday night's game. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh elected to attempt the kick on an untimed down since the Broncos would not be allowed to return it on a potential miss.

Fair catch kick history

Dicker's kick was the first fair catch kick attempted since Joey Slye did it with the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

It was the first to score points since 1976, when Ray Wersching of the then-San Diego Chargers knocked one through from 45 yards out at the end of the first half against the Buffalo Bills.

At 65 yards, Dicker's fair catch kick was the longest successful attempt in NFL history.

