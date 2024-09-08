Fagnano throws for 5 TDs, runs for another as UConn romps past Merrimack 63-17

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw for four touchdowns and ran for another — in the first half — and UConn coasted to a 63-14 win over Merrimack on Saturday.

Fagnano was 10 of 13 for 298 yards with TD passes to four different receivers before the break. He was also one of four backs with at least 30 yards rushing and four different runners had touchdowns as the Huskies piled up 480 yards before intermission to lead 56-7.

UConn (1-1) averaged 29.8 yards a completion and 9.9 a run in the first half. The final numbers were 624 yards of total offense with Fagnano, going 13 of 19 for 328 yards. He added a fifth TD pass, a 12-yarder to Alex Honig for the Huskies' only TD of the second half.

The Huskies scored 35 points in the first quarter. Fagnano had a 50-yard connection with Cam Edwards and a 60-yarder with Skylar Bell, who finished with 105 yards on two catches, and the Huskies also had rushing touchdowns covering 1, 48 and 29 yards. Durell Robinson had the 48-yard score and finished with 94 yards on 10 carries.

In the second, Shamar Porter had a 39-yard scoring reception, Ezeriah Anderson had a 44-yarder and Edwards scored on a 1-yard run.

The FCS Warriors (0-2) had 137 yards at halftime, 46 coming on a touchdown run by Jermaine Corbett, who had 103 yards on 14 carries. They finished with 277, including Justin Lewis finding Seth Sweitzer for a 71-yard score in the fourth quarter.

