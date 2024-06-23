Facundo Torres scores in each half, leads Orlando City to 4-2 victory over Fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a goal in each half and Orlando City cruised to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Torres gave Orlando City (5-8-6) the lead early when he took a pass from Dagur Thorhallsson in the 4th minute and scored.

Luis Muriel made it 2-0 with his third netter this season, scoring on a penalty kick in the 20th minute. The PK was set up after Iván Angulo drew a foul on Chicago defender Allan Arigoni.

Angulo scored unassisted in the 29th minute, pushing the lead to 3-0 with his second goal of the campaign.

Chicago (4-9-6) got on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute when Maren Haile-Selassie found the net on a penalty kick for his third goal of the season and second in as many weeks. Haile-Selassie took the PK after a hand ball foul on Orlando City defender Rodrigo Schlegel.

Torres polished off his brace with his fifth goal of the season — unassisted in the 60th minute to make it 4-1.

First-year forward Hugo Cuypers scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season for Chicago — unassisted in the 69th minute to get the Fire within two.

Mason Stajduhar finished with a career-high 11 saves in his third start of the season for Orlando City.

Chris Brady saved one shot for the Fire.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field less than a month ago. Orlando City takes an 8-7-7 lead in the all-time series with its fifth straight win at home after the Fire went 2-0-2 in their first four visits.

Torres had two goals — one on a second-half penalty kick — in a 3-1 victory over Chicago in the Fire’s last visit in July of last season.

Orlando City travels to play New York City FC on Friday. The Fire hit the road to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

