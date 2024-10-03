Fabrizio Romano Updates Chelsea’s Chase for PSG Target; Nottingham Forest Await Significant Offers

This past summer, Paris Saint-Germain was linked with Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as they aimed to strengthen their center-back options.

Ultimately, PSG signed Willian Pacho, who has quickly made an impact at the club. However, there’s still room for improvement in central defense, whether during the January transfer window or next summer.

Last season at the City Ground, the Brazilian showcased his talent, playing a vital role in helping his team avoid relegation from the Premier League. If he continues to develop this season, it’s likely that clubs like PSG will come calling for Murillo.

While PSG has Marquinhos at the back, the situation is less certain beyond him. Lucas Beraldo is still young and finding his feet, Lucas Hernandez is recovering from a serious injury, and Milan Skriniar, who they struggled to move on this summer, adds another layer of uncertainty.

According to Football Insider, if PSG is interested in the Brazilian in the future, he could be available for the right price. The report suggests that Nottingham Forest would be willing to sell Murillo if a significant offer comes in as the 22-year-old has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided the latest on Murillo who already is drawing interest from Chelsea too.

“So guys, I’ve seen the rumours about Murillo and Chelsea, and what I can say is that Chelsea are following several players in the centre-back position but no talks taking place yet,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside.

“There are so many links but there’s nothing concrete or really advanced now. Also, Murillo would be very expensive for any club as when Juventus thought about him last summer, Nottingham Forest didn’t want to open the doors for him to leave.”