Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona are now preparing a new proposal to land Euro 2024 star

Decisive days are now here for FC Barcelona in this ongoing summer transfer window. There has already been too much wasted time during this window in which Barça has been unable to confirm the arrival of any major signing. However, it is now more clear than ever that Barcelona must make things happen soon.

The entire time has gone by waiting for Athletic Club star Nico Williams and nothing has come out of it so far. All that has been mentioned lately is that he will give a definitive answer soon, but it just so happens that every other day new contradicting reports keep coming out about whether he will stay or if there is still a chance.

Instead, it seems that Barcelona is gradually increasing their attention towards their second priority for this summer. Dani Olmo, the 26-year-old RB Leipzig star currently valued at €60 million, is the man that Barça were supposed to focus on after confirming Nico’s future.

However, as per the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants had a new round of talks with Olmo’s entourage and camp over this past weekend and it could be very crucial to keeping the option of his arrival open. Furthermore, Barcelona is now planning on sending another offer to his club as well.

Many reports claimed that Barça’s first offer was ultimately considered to be not enough for the Bundesliga side, and the Catalan club is consequently now preparing a new offer. They do not want to miss out on Olmo, especially given the many qualities that Barcelona like about it.

However, Romano does clarify that FC Barcelona are still waiting for Nico Williams to make his final decision. The club may be keeping the Dani Olmo option open for now but it is expected that the Athletic Club star will give his conclusive answer to Barcelona not too long from now.