Napoli could block Man Utd star’s transfer escape to Italy





Manchester United are racing against the clock to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window.

The Red Devils have their spending power restricted due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and must offload players before making new signings this month.

Alejandro Garnacho has been heavily linked with an exit, with Napoli showing strong interest in acquiring his services.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Napoli are close to reaching a full agreement for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

The Serie A club are in advanced talks with the German giants for around £34 million, and it is unlikely they will pursue Garnacho and Adeyemi in the same window.

The 20-year-old, once considered untouchable under Erik ten Hag, faces an uncertain future at United.

Selling Garnacho would be accounted for as pure profit on the balance sheet, offering significant financial breathing room.

Chelsea are also keen on signing the young attacker and could make a formal offer soon.

INEOS may come to regret cashing in on Garnacho, as he has the potential to become a future superstar.

They could face significant backlash from supporters, given the club has a strong history of backing homegrown talents.

Chelsea already have a strong attacking unit, but they lack a natural left-winger. Letting them sign Garnacho at a discount could make them title challengers next season.